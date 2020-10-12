Monday's letters

The council's apology

Regarding the adoption of an apology for the Greensboro Massacre:

Mayor and City Council members:

On behalf of myself and my partner, Nancy Cavanaugh, I offer our profound thanks to you following your Tuesday votes to enact a long-overdue formal apology to the victims of the Greensboro Massacre at Morningside Homes, also referred to as the Klan/Nazi shootings.

For those on council who remain unconvinced about the significance, the necessity of this apology — much less the event itself — I say that your opinions, your votes, speak volumes. I sincerely hope that you grow to recognize that, rather than this apology being an indictment of one group (the Greensboro Police Department), it is a recognition of the failure to protect all people that this apology addresses.

Congratulations to the majority of the City Council for speaking truth to power! We have more work ahead of us all as a city. Your votes provide some real assurance that we may speak and we may be heard. Our experiences, our needs matter.

May this apology begin to heal us now from the old accusations, the rumors and the hate-mongering “factories."