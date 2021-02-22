Monday's letters

Deputies for cleanup?

Winter clean-up

This is in response to recent letters regarding litter in Greensboro and a can’t-miss offer to the writers and others in the community who want to help. Greensboro Beautiful (GBI), which plays a central role in partnership with the city, in maintaining and enhancing the major public gardens in Greensboro, planting trees and recycling efforts, has a Clean Community initiative that is just starting. During the two-week Winter Wipeout event community members can go on the GBI website (greensborobeautiful.org/cleanups/winter_wipeout.php), and volunteer to clean up an area during the winter, litter is most visible. As a complementary aspect, if you don’t want to or can’t personally participate, you can link to the Hot Spots map on the website, identify an area in need of clean-up, and we and the City will try to address – in fact, you can do that any time of the year. Easy as that and we can all pitch in!