Monday's letters

Rush’s bigotry
I was under the apparently mistaken opinion that letters to the editor had to have at least a little bit of factual information attached to them. But then I read the letter in the Feb. 26 edition of the paper titled “Rush was not a bigot.”
That’s as believable as Trump won the last election, the virus will disappear like a miracle ... and so on.
I believe one of the dead bigot’s first nicknames for Mr. Obama was “Barack the magic negro.” I could spend a lot of time doing Google searches for “racist comments by Rush Limbaugh,” but my computer and my internet connection might both succumb to sensory overload.
Please, Mr. Johnson, I get that we live in a divided country and you probably will not publish this letter. But Rush was not a bigot? Puhleeze.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Let DeJoy fix it
In regard to the heat Louis DeJoy is taking for trying to modernize the U.S. Postal Service, I would like to see Mr. DeJoy bring the Postal Service into the 21st century.
I have felt for a long portion of my 84 years the service is inefficient and too hampered by politics to make the necessary changes. I also appreciate the resistance of postal employees to change the established routine. The internet has certainly reduced the volume of first-class mail. I don’t remember when the last time the service showed a profit.
I would guess a large percentage of mail is marketing pieces and I wonder if the rates are high enough to cover the cost. Personally we get 85-90% marketing mailings on a regular basis, most of which goes in the recycle bin.
We have too many very small postal facilities in this area and probably throughout the country. For example, Sedalia (two hours for lunch), McLeansville, Gibsonville and Whitsett. It would seem to me it would save money to centrally locate one facility for these communities with one postmaster and necessary staff instead of three postmasters and necessary staff.
Saturday deliveries are another sinkhole. If it’s important to have it delivered that day, do it by special delivery and charge accordingly.
David Bender
Gibsonville
The minimum wage
John Hood’s Feb. 25 column unfortunately offered no data regarding his alleged consequences of raising the minimum wage and failed to put minimum wages into a broader perspective:
Social Security benefits are annually adjusted for inflation while the minimum wage loses purchasing power unless Congress increases it. Congress has increased the minimum wage only 22 times between 1938 and 2009, when the current minimum wage was set.
Between 2018 to 2019, seven states increased their minimum wages. Economists’ studies of states or local jurisdictions that had increased their minimum wages found that the loss of jobs was very low and that restaurants and other labor-intensive service businesses were able to pass small cost increases to customers without damaging their revenues.
Regarding the relationship of wage increases and rising costs, between 1950 and 1978 increases in average wages and worker productivity paralleled one another while between 1979 and 2018 worker productivity increased 69.6%, average hourly pay, 11.6%. This was a factor in the redistribution of income from workers to the rich.
We might be guided by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 statement: “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.”
Lawrence Morse, Ph.D.
Greensboro
Dr. Lawrence Morse is retired from the Department of Economics at N.C. A&T.
Consequences
America, elections do have consequences. Bad ones.
Pork is back, as Democrats shove a progressive wish-list-filled “COVID” bill down our throats. In it are important pandemic-related items such as failing-state bailouts, high-speed rail in California, arts and museum windfalls, and $1,400 stimulus checks (not the promised $2,000). To hell with hurting taxpayers!
Thousands of jobs were lost immediately with the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. At the same time, thousands of illegal immigrants are being encouraged to flood our borders, or allowed to remain, taking jobs and resources from taxpaying Americans. To hell with hurting American workers, ICE and citizens in border states!
Transitioning men are now allowed to compete with girls in high school sports. America is climbing back into bed with deceitful Iran. The WHO is again legitimized after its schizophrenic pandemic “guidance” and anemic “investigation” into the virus in China. To hell with science!
Globalism is again America’s focus as we rejoin the Paris climate agreement, punishing the U.S. and benefiting India and our new pal China. We are now able to control Earth’s climate! To hell with Mother Nature!
We’re “Building Back Better”! To Hell with America!
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro