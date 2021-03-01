Monday's letters

Rush’s bigotry

I was under the apparently mistaken opinion that letters to the editor had to have at least a little bit of factual information attached to them. But then I read the letter in the Feb. 26 edition of the paper titled “Rush was not a bigot.”

That’s as believable as Trump won the last election, the virus will disappear like a miracle ... and so on.

I believe one of the dead bigot’s first nicknames for Mr. Obama was “Barack the magic negro.” I could spend a lot of time doing Google searches for “racist comments by Rush Limbaugh,” but my computer and my internet connection might both succumb to sensory overload.

Please, Mr. Johnson, I get that we live in a divided country and you probably will not publish this letter. But Rush was not a bigot? Puhleeze.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

Let DeJoy fix it

In regard to the heat Louis DeJoy is taking for trying to modernize the U.S. Postal Service, I would like to see Mr. DeJoy bring the Postal Service into the 21st century.