Monday's letters

Budd embarrasses
So, Rep. Ted Budd is going to challenge the election’s results when Congress meets next month to certify the results of the "safest election" held in many years.
I must say that, thankfully, I now live in the redrawn district where Kathy Manning will serve. So, Mr. Budd no longer "represents" me (not that his views ever coincided with mine on any issue). What an embarrassment.
What happened to the notion (a scant four years ago) that "Elections have consequences"? I guess that only holds when your team wins?
Every day, from every corner of the Party of Corruption (aka the Republicans) there is a new insult to democracy.
Mr. Budd, the votes were counted. Some 50 lawsuits have found no fraud — judges have literally begged the Trump camp to show them the evidence. Sadly, you’ve now cast your lot with the conspiracy theorists.
If I visited your house, Mr. Budd, would there be aluminum foil on the windows? I wonder.
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Shame on them
I never thought I would be more ashamed or embarrassed for this state that I love than I was during all the years Jesse Helms kept getting reelected ... but he has now been outdone by U.S. Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Ted Budd.
These men are willing to obstruct our lawful elections and ignore our Constitution for their own political gain!
Shame on them and anyone who voted for them.
Rosemary Warr
Greensboro
A broken system
Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, and whether you believe that Biden won or that he stole the election from Trump, you cannot be happy with the rancor that has ensued.
The current way we elect the president is broken. Twice since 2000 and three other times in our history the loser of the national popular vote has been elected president.
The Electoral College system is outdated. We should be electing our presidents by nationwide popular vote. The candidate with the most votes should win.
The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most votes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The bill would make every person’s vote equal throughout the U.S. It would ensure that every vote in every state will matter in every presidential election. It would avoid the kind of post-election partisan warfare currently being conducted in a few “battleground” states.
I urge you to contact your U.S. senators and representatives in support of the National Popular Vote bill. For more detailed information go to www.nationalpopularvote.com.
Lawrence Brenowitz
Greensboro
Counting blessings
On behalf of the Reidsville Soup Kitchen Board, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the donors, volunteers and churches involved in our everyday operation.
We are so thankful for the blessings bestowed on our organization. Without community support we cannot continue to operate to furnish hot meals every day. With your help we have managed to do this for the past 34 years.
Thanks goes to a local grocery store for furnishing desserts, and to KFC of Reidsville and Pizza Hut for supplying meals.
A big thank you goes to a local church for “thinking outside the box” for the last eight years by paying our electric bill. Many other churches take turns fixing hot, nutritious meals, donating paper goods and volunteering to serve the meals. The Men in Christ organization has been fantastic in donating food, paper products and cleaning supplies.
Our site manager, the only paid employee, Ophelia Brown, does an amazing job in keeping our kitchen running smoothly.
Mary H. King
Reidsville
The writer is secretary of the Reidsville Soup Kitchen Board. Other board members who signed this letter were: Stephanie Trent, executive director; Dot Reilly, president; Richard Westmoreland, treasurer; Etta Marcellus; Rivers Upchurch; Bob Woodward; Police Chief Robert Hassell; and Sherri Walker.
There’s more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
- An assortment of state, local and national columnists.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.