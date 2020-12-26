Monday's letters

These men are willing to obstruct our lawful elections and ignore our Constitution for their own political gain!

Shame on them and anyone who voted for them.

Rosemary Warr

Greensboro

A broken system

Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, and whether you believe that Biden won or that he stole the election from Trump, you cannot be happy with the rancor that has ensued.

The current way we elect the president is broken. Twice since 2000 and three other times in our history the loser of the national popular vote has been elected president.

The Electoral College system is outdated. We should be electing our presidents by nationwide popular vote. The candidate with the most votes should win.