Monday's letters

Removal from elected office is one possible consequence. Another is the foundation is laid for a second trial and, with conviction, an elected official can be barred from ever holding office.

Why is this critical now? Not because Trump is a Republican, not because of his policies, but because he creates turmoil to harness personal power.

For years he has used our highest office as a platform to call up the worst in people, stoking extremist behavior in his supporters and right-wing groups. We saw how dangerous this can be on Jan. 6, both in lives lost and in the threat to our democratic process.

The impeachment of Donald Trump must go forward. He instigated an insurrection to overthrow the government in order to keep power.

It is crucial that he never again be able to misuse the authority of any elected office.

Janet Mackenzie

Greensboro

