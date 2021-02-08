Monday's letters

A stain on U.S. history
I was watching the ceremony being conducted for fallen officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda where his fellow officers, his family and President and first lady Biden were paying their respects.
For the first time in modern American history, an American police officer was brutally murdered due to the direct actions of a worthless demagogue and aspiring dictator, failed coup leader Donald Trump.
Trump is a stain on American history, and was stopped only by his own cowardice and incompetence and the bravery and patriotism of a very thin line of patriotic men and women who never gave up on our democracy. We who love our country owe these few men and women our eternal gratitude.
Those of us who deny the seriousness of the coup attempt or continue to support the coup’s leader, must face a reckoning of your moral compass.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Why to impeach
The former president's lawyers, and others, claim his impeachment is illegal because he no longer holds office.
However, to impeach is to accuse, and every day we accuse and try criminals after they've left the scene of their crime. Impeachment sets a date for a trial, in the appropriate tribunal, for charges to be brought.
Removal from elected office is one possible consequence. Another is the foundation is laid for a second trial and, with conviction, an elected official can be barred from ever holding office.
Why is this critical now? Not because Trump is a Republican, not because of his policies, but because he creates turmoil to harness personal power.
For years he has used our highest office as a platform to call up the worst in people, stoking extremist behavior in his supporters and right-wing groups. We saw how dangerous this can be on Jan. 6, both in lives lost and in the threat to our democratic process.
The impeachment of Donald Trump must go forward. He instigated an insurrection to overthrow the government in order to keep power.
It is crucial that he never again be able to misuse the authority of any elected office.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
Duly elected
Regarding U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Time to take a deep breath, relax and ask yourself: If you were a voter from Georgia's 14th Congressional District, does her peer group of similarly elected officials in Washington have the right to minimize your vote for Greene because they find her opinions objectionable?
Other members of Congress have a right to voice their opposition, but she is a congresswoman duly elected by her constituents. If they disagree with her, they can make a change in the next election, but don’t pretend silencing her is how a fair and responsible government should work.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
One to talk
In today’s op-ed section (Feb. 3) you have printed a piece by former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford. In his column, he instructs the reader about “adherence to the truth” and the importance of “reason based on facts.”
Why on Earth would anyone listen to such a disgraced liar? (Some of us still remember his statement that he was “hiking the Appalachian Trail" when he was having an extra-marital affair in Argentina.)
This is like asking Marjorie Taylor Greene about “Jewish space lasers” or "cannibalism and pedophilia in the Democratic Party.” Or like asking Trump about Obama’s birth certificate, or like asking George W. Bush about “weapons of mass destruction.”
It would also be like asking Ronald Reagan about our government being “the enemy,” or Oliver North about trading U.S. weapons to Iran to avoid abiding by laws of Congress.
Perhaps you might select authors with a moral compass next time, and "reason based on facts."
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
On their terms
The Democrats want unity.
The Republicans want unity.
But like peace, everybody wants it on their own terms!
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro
Literally ... a mess
I think everyone in Greensboro is keenly aware of the growing problem with roadside litter and trash. I am a Greensboro native and know firsthand that this problem has grown exponentially in recent years.
Literally (no pun intended) everywhere I drive in our once-fair city, I see trash scattered along the roadside: paper, cans, bottles, plastic, as if the whole city is a trash bin running over!
Of course, with the homeless situation ever increasing, this adds to our litterbug problem. It used to be we had signs on the roadways saying "Don't Be a Litter Bug" and others that said "Up to $250 fine for littering."
I haven't seen one in many years. I am totally outraged that nothing is being done to address this disgusting problem. It is another adverse side effect of not enforcing the commonsense ordinances we used to abide by.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan, can you not see for yourself this grotesque eyesore for our city or do you just not care?
We read the newspaper every day and watch local news daily and have yet to see anything to address this ridiculous issue. Something must be done. Please.
Alan Stockard
Greensboro