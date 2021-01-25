Monday's letters

Reidsville

Got our shots!

After trying so many times to get appointments for my husband, age 90, and for me, age 89, for the COVID-19 vaccine with no luck our granddaughter Rena was able to get us appointments.

Tuesday we got our first shots and we just wanted to say thank you to the ones working and helping us. Everyone was so nice and we appreciate all that they did.

A special thanks to the nurse who gave us our shots for Guilford County Health Department.

Don and Lois Rankin

Greensboro

N&R is biased

The N&R totally overplayed the demonstration at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the next day’s edition. Why did your coverage never mention the thousands of protesters who were peaceful? Why did you only focus on the 1,000 who committed violence?