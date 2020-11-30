Monday's letters

Stand up to Trump
The current president of the United States is acting like the Third World dictator that he wants to be. Outrageously, he tries to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden's election and is trying to weaken our democratic form of government.
The best way to stop his bizarre behavior is for you folks who voted for him to tell him that you support your country, and you don't support his autocratic actions.
Sadly, the Republican Party has sunk so low that party officials in some states are joining their corrupt president in calling for lawsuits and recounts, as if there haven't already been enough failed ones. We have to ask why would otherwise possibly reasonable people follow this unbalanced cult leader?
It appears that Republicans everywhere are willing to throw out democracy in favor of raw political power. That is the tragic fall of the Republican Party.
Donald Trump, their leader and the worst president in American history, is now vying to become a pariah of biblical proportions.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Two choices
Between September and Nov. 3, 2020, 80 million Americans voted for democracy, our Constitution, affordable health care, a living wage/overtime pay, infrastructure, renewable energy, immigration reform, education reforms, affordable child care, paid parental leave, climate change, voting rights, racial justice, Social Security/Medicare, pandemic control, fair-share tax reform, NATO, world respect — and 74 million Americans voted Republican!
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Conspiracy? Yes.
It turns out that Donald Trump was correct in claiming that a widely coordinated conspiracy by Democrats led to Joe Biden being elected president. It's called "getting out the vote."
John Long
Greensboro
Save the world
Let us give thanks for our families, friends, pets, shelter, food, health, freedom and faith.
Let us add the News & Record for shedding light during these challenging times and those who write letters raising our consciousness.
I am especially thankful for our sustaining natural world. There is much good news addressing climate change as we increasingly recognize the impacts. Each day more individuals, organizations, businesses and governments respond with concrete steps, investing in renewable energy and batteries.
With strong policies, we are rethinking waste disposal and transportation, with electric vehicle growth projected to reach a 90% market share by 2030. As with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, new technologies and policies regarding climate and ecological modeling are emerging at an unprecedented rate.
Nearly half of large U.S. companies now recognize climate risk and offer solutions for environmental sustainability. Nonpartisan coalitions with local and global networks are speeding up critical climate action plans. We, as individuals, local communities and businesses, are calling for stronger government action.
We must continue setting targets based on science and economics, and the call for cash-back carbon pricing such as HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Why don't you care?
While we see Americans die everyday, Trump is playing golf and tweeting how the election was rigged.
And his supporters want him to be in charge of our country!
How do the Republicans and their families sleep at night and go about their everyday business? Why do they not care about Americans who need food, health care and a way to pay their bills so they can have a place to live?
What goes on in their minds? Why are they afraid of him?
And what is the deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell? I just cannot understand his thinking. Why he is still in office?
We need help and all he can say is “ NO.” You are on your own and if you die or a family member dies that is your problem. We live in a bad time; Americans are fighting against Americans.
This is not who we are. We do not let people die just because someone wants to be a dictator or king. Wake up, Republicans.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Prevent highway deaths
Ninety-five percent of roadway crashes are completely preventable, so as we approach the end of the year and prepare to memorialize the victims of roadway deaths during our 23rd annual "Tree of Life" ceremony, our hearts here at The Governor’s Highway Safety Program ache for the number of lives lost over the years.
In 2019, 1,470 souls were claimed; of those, 348 died as a result of an impaired driver.
For each of those lives lost and the lives before them, we are making a permanent commitment to end preventable roadway deaths by working with our partners at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Department of Insurance, MADD, and hundreds of law enforcement, first responders and volunteers to plant what will be a permanent "Tree of Life"at the Capitol grounds.
While we cannot join in person this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we invite you to register at ncghsp.org for the free virtual event which will be held live online at 6 p.m. Friday.
Remember: If you know someone who is impaired by any mind-altering substance; don't let them get behind the wheel.
Mark Ezzell
Garner
The writer is director of the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program.
