Monday's letters

We need help and all he can say is “ NO.” You are on your own and if you die or a family member dies that is your problem. We live in a bad time; Americans are fighting against Americans.

This is not who we are. We do not let people die just because someone wants to be a dictator or king. Wake up, Republicans.

James Fleming

Clemmons

Prevent highway deaths

Ninety-five percent of roadway crashes are completely preventable, so as we approach the end of the year and prepare to memorialize the victims of roadway deaths during our 23rd annual "Tree of Life" ceremony, our hearts here at The Governor’s Highway Safety Program ache for the number of lives lost over the years.

In 2019, 1,470 souls were claimed; of those, 348 died as a result of an impaired driver.