Saturday's letters, June 11, 2022

Be responsible

I was at my daughter’s preschool party when a coward killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

It could have been us.

This year there were 250 credible threats of planned school attacks in North Carolina. Every day, 110 Americans are killed with guns and 200-plus are shot and wounded. Firearms are the No. 1 cause of death for American children and teenagers.

My friend took his life with a gun in 2004. Another friend was murdered with a gun in 2008. My friend’s boyfriend was murdered with a gun last year in Summerfield.

Mark Robinson, who is now lieutenant governor, spoke to the Greensboro City Council in 2018, adamant about his Second Amendment rights.

But I am not advocating to take his guns away. We are both parents and in this together.

My husband is a surgeon at Cone and operates on gun violence victims. He is also a gun owner; they are unloaded and securely locked in a gun safe.

Am I a hypocrite? No, I’m a realist.

Have your guns but let’s be responsible about how and when people should own guns so that we can protect our children.

There is no single answer, but we all have the burden, and opportunity, to do something.

Tracy Clark

Greensboro

Navarro mistreated

I am writing about the outrageous, Stasi-style arrest of Peter Navarro at Reagan Washington National Airport ... in handcuffs and leg irons.

Navarro previously served in the Trump administration as the assistant to the president, director of trade and manufacturing policy and the National Defense Production Act policy coordinator.

What did Navarro do to deserve this kind of treatment by federal agents?

Well, he refused to testify before the star chamber Jan. 6 committee. He had legitimately asserted executive privilege on matters relating to conversations with the president.

In 2012, then-Attorney General Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress. He also claimed executive privilege. A court rejected his claim, but was he arrested? You guessed it; he was not.

To quote noted law professor Allen Dershowitz: “Consider a citizen who refuses to answer congressional questions about conversations with her priest or doctor — or a lawyer who refuses to disclose confidential information he received from a client.”

If this indictment is allowed to stand these citizens, too, could be indicted before their claims could be adjudicated by a court.

This is a dangerous precedent ... to the rule of law, the Constitution and the rights of all Americans.

Fred Gregory

Greensboro

Quid pro quo?

If a pile of manure looks and smells like manure, it probably is. With that in mind, we need look no further than Melvin “Skip” Alston and the Democrat-controlled Board of Commissioners to see something that looks like a political payoff.

The headline in a May 26 News & Record article reads: “Guilford County commissioners take tentative steps toward spending $104 million in ARPA funds.” The article goes on to report that Alston and his fellow Democrats on the board want to spend $10 million on various projects and that Say Yes Guilford will receive some of this money.

The interesting thing is that this group spent thousands of dollars promoting the $1.7 billion bond and encouraging people to vote for it.

It looks as if Alston and the Democrats want to repay Say Yes Guilford for their support by taking taxpayer money and giving it to them. I am not saying this is illegal but I am saying it looks very suspicious. Would Alston and the Democrats give money to this group if the bond failed?

Who knows? But at least it would not look and smell like it does now.

Ken Orms

Greensboro