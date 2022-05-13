Saturday's letters, May 14, 2022

Least among us

I would like to respond to the writer of the letter “Immigrant wave” (May 12).

He is right that immigration is a serious problem facing our country’s leaders. And it would be wonderful if our political representatives would work together to come up with a sensible plan to deal with it. However, this is not going to happen with the divisiveness in our country today.

My main problem with the letter was the complaint that tax dollars are being use to provide food, housing and health care to these people. I was raised in a Southern Baptist church, received a seven-year perfect attendance pen, went to a Southern Baptist Seminary and continue serving my Savior.

One thing that was made crystal clear to me was Jesus had great love for the poor. To him, how we treat the poor is the measuring stick of whether we really are Christians. I wonder what would happen if God suddenly made the letter writer an immigrant in a country where he and his family’s lives were in danger and he came to the U.S. seeking help.

Would he still feel the same way about President Biden and the Democrats?

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

NO for now

A “Vote NOForNow” sign is in my yard opposing the $1.7 billion bond. As a daughter of educators, a former teacher, a public school parent for 21 years, an avid volunteer in the public schools for 43 years ... how could I be against it, when crumbling schools need repairing, renovating or rebuilding?

Guilford County Schools has no respect for the citizens, ignores that they work for us and fritters away our tax dollars, even as a huge percentage of our children are reading well below proficiency level.

GCS couldn’t do repairs in our school buildings, but they did spend a huge sum to redecorate their board room.

As of a few weeks ago, $24 million of the 2020 $300 million bond had been spent on “design and some site work.”

$700,000-plus in maintenance funds was reallocated to a recording studio at a magnet school.

This board has given this superintendent decision-making power on projects of up to $500,000. Unheard of!

Students and staff are leaving GCS. We need a new board and superintendent first. Fix it from the top down. Then bring the bond back around!

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Budd and Trump

Ted Budd is campaigning for the U.S. Senate with Donald Trump’s endorsement. Their association should steer North Carolina voters away from supporting Budd.

Unfortunately, Budd supporters don’t realize (or care) that Trump’s attempts to subvert one of our most profound rights, voting in open and transparent elections, as was the 2020 election, was Trump committing treason.

Trump is the enemy of the people. He is poison.

Budd, by embracing Trump, becomes toxic also. And so do the Republicans who show allegiance to the man who would steal the election for president of the United States.

Robert Gerhart

Summerfield

Not a fair tax

I oppose the school bond for the simple reason that it is to be funded by the most regressive of taxes, the sales tax.

Our legislature boasts about reducing the income tax, a progressive tax, while allowing local governments to continually raise the sales tax. Wake up, people! The sales tax hits the least able to pay hardest. Each time you go to the store you pay 7%-plus in sales tax. That is higher than the state income tax.

The income tax places the burden on those who can more easily afford to pay.

Get rid of the sales tax altogether. Collect enough income tax to pay for what we want and what we need. You folks who are getting robbed by the sales tax need to get to the polls.

Richard Shope

Greensboro

Bumbling Biden

When Donald Trump was president, gasoline was $2.38 a gallon and the inflation rate was 1.4%.

The Democrats did not like Trump, so they elected Joe Biden, a man who had not done anything in 50 years in Washington.

As a result we have war in Ukraine, gas at more than $4 a gallon and an inflation rate of 8.3% with no relief in sight.

Shortages are everywhere and President Biden has no answer, just as he didn’t for the previous 50 years.

The Democratic voters cannot be happy. Sadly, they will vote for him again anyway. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville