Saturday's letters

Greensboro

Laying blame

There is a common expression “to lay something at someone’s door,” meaning to assign blame or responsibility for some action or inaction.

Well, the country is in crisis once again. We thought the pandemic was nearly over. Now, hospitals are filling up with critical COVID patients. Many of the sick and dying are children. How could this have happened? Is there anyone or thing to blame?

We could lay the blame on the door of the virus for its mutation into something more deadly. However, it may not have had the chance if the CDC protocols were followed religiously. So, that door is unlikely.

In my opinion, there are two other doors that make the most sense and share the blame. At one door, some people refuse to wear masks and adhere to the other guidelines. At the other door, Republican governors refuse to issue mask mandates.

My only explanation for this behavior comes from a line in a famous movie: “Madness ... madness!”

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Short memories