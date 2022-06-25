Sunday letters, June 26, 2022

Martin should testify in D.C.

Regarding the Mark Martin cover-up, beyond the latest dubious, megalomaniacal move by High Point University President Nido Qubein to birth another law school (America needs more refineries and semiconductors, not another third-tier law school), this question: Why won’t Martin tell us the details of the bogus, legally bankrupt, anti-American, anti-constitutional advice he gave to Trump leading up to the violent, insurrectionist coup attempt we all witnessed?

Several days after Jan. 6, the New York Times reported, “Mr. Trump told the vice president that he had spoken with Mark Martin, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who he said had told him that Mr. Pence had that power” (to summarily reject Electoral College votes to cause chaos to reinstall Trump).

Martin should be testifying in Washington, like other Republicans who resisted Trump’s dictatorial edicts. But he can’t because he didn’t resist. He enabled.

Martin’s seemingly golden resume, including being former chief justice, is moot.

Noteworthy: The writer of the Wednesday column “Mark Martin committed to rule of law” admits he has “no knowledge about the allegations.” In possibly the most important rule of law moment ever, Martin was MIA. Sad.

Bradley Krantz

Greensboro

Sanctioned

On June 20, the News & Record ran a column by Cal Thomas, “Jailing Trump would hurt the nation,” in which he attempted to make the case that jailing Donald Trump would somehow hurt the nation by creating even deeper divides. He cited the Watergate situation, where Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon.

Thomas fails to mention that Nixon was confronted by members of his own party, led by Barry Goldwater, who made it abundantly clear that if he didn’t resign he would be impeached and removed from office and that the Republicans had the votes to insure it. Unless I’ve missed something fundamental, the majority of Republicans still believe that Trump should be in office because the election was stolen. I also didn’t notice Republicans of conscience coming forward during the Trump administration to protest his outrages and crimes (including extorting a foreign leader and inciting insurrection).

As Leonard Pitts suggested a couple of weeks ago, the Republicans own this. They’ve sanctioned this behavior for many years, going back to the scorched earth policies of Newt Gingrich. I cannot imagine anymore division. Apply the rule of law.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

A modern mayor

The job of a modern mayor is about more than photo ops and public appearances. It’s about understanding our challenges, having a vision for the future and bringing people together.

Justin Outling is uniquely prepared to meet the challenges of this moment. With his leadership as our mayor, we can begin to make up the gaps between Greensboro and the cities with which we compete for jobs and opportunity.

A graduate of UNCG and Duke Law School, Justin has clerked for a federal judge and practiced at top law firms in New York and North Carolina. As a partner at Brooks Pierce, he deals with complex matters related to commercial litigation.

Greensboro is no small town. It now has a $689 million budget. We need a mayor with experience digging into complex regulations and financial planning — a mayor who understands how good government works.

The times require experienced, competent, smart leadership. We are fortunate to have in Justin Outling, someone with experience, knowledge, depth and an extraordinary work ethic. He is the clear choice to tackle tough problems with crime, housing, taxes, transportation and education. On July 26, let’s go to the polls and elect him as mayor of Greensboro.

Gail Cutter

Greensboro

Gun control

Have you ever heard a politician, Democrat or Republican, say they want to get guns out of criminals’ hands? They only try to pass laws to infringe on law-abiding citizens.

The answer is they have no ideas — that is why they go after law-abiding citizens.

Government makes problems but has no idea how to fix them. All along, the American citizens suffer.

Funny, but they keep getting elected when they do not to their job. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Praise for McLaughlin

As a journalism major, I will always love newspapers. I have subscribed to the Greensboro News & Record since moving here in 1997. I read (or at least skim) the entire paper every day, including the letters to the editor. It pains me that many letters consist of grandstanding and complaining by my fellow citizens.

In the midst of so much negativity, Nancy McLaughlin’s frequent articles are absolutely invaluable. I am so grateful to her for uplifting us during these difficult times when we are constantly pitted against each other. It’s a big world, and as fortunate residents of Greensboro, we all have a lot in common. Nancy consistently emphasizes our shared humanity. She is an outstanding asset to the News & Record — and to our entire community.

Judy Hansen Peters

Greensboro

Troubling revelation

Of all the troubling revelations from testimony and video presented in the Jan. 6 House committee hearings, a portion of Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling’s testimony from the fourth hearing was the most troubling.

He expressed frustration, feeling “like a shovel trying to empty the ocean,” as he tried to explain the truth to people, against the barrage of Trump’s lies on his “social media megaphone.” As an example, he related taking an attorney step by step, refuting lie after lie about election fraud. Sterling recounted their dialogue, “This wasn’t true. OK, I get that. This wasn’t true. OK, I get that. This wasn’t — five or six things. But at the end (the attorney) goes, I just know in my heart they cheated.”

It’s troubling that so many folks let their hearts override their brains.

I recall Leo Tolstoy’s words: “Freethinkers are those who are willing to use their minds without prejudice and without fearing to understand things that clash with their own customs, privileges or beliefs. This state of mind is not common, but … where it is absent, discussion is apt to become worse than useless.”

The “land of the free” has a freethinking deficit!

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro