Sunday letters

Deadly vehicles
I love how folks will make up a story that will fit their particular narrative. The May 23 front page article (“Shooting at moving vehicles criticized”) about banning cars as “lethal weapons,” i.e. police cannot shoot at them, has several holes in the narrative.
Mr. Brown in Elizabeth City was clearly using his car to get police out of the way. Bad decision. A similar incident happened in Greensboro about 10 years ago, at Super Kmart on Bridford Parkway. A fugitive in his car at a gas station tried running over U.S. Marshalls and he suffered the same fate as Andrew Brown.
When police have to “assess” whether a suspect is trying to run over them or not, the results could be too late. You’ll have a dead officer. Declassifying cars as “deadly weapons” will only make it more difficult to apprehend bad guys. And with body cam footage available today, as with the Brown case, the footage clearly shows he was trying to use his car to “assault” a police officer. The verdict by the Elizabeth City prosecutor seemed correct.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Bill Craft
I was pleased to read your article in the May 25 News & Record on “Land of Plenty.” There on the front page was a trail sign pointing to the Bill Craft Trail.
The late Bill Craft was a successful businessman who always made time for arranging group walks, building new trails and planting trees. I was fortunate to be in his hiking group for many years. We miss him still.
Thank you, Bill.
Virginia Achey
Greensboro
It’s nothing new
In a May 23 letter, “Money talks,” the writer revisits his letter of five years ago that criticized the Trump fundraiser at the home of Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos.
He argued that the “money would do much more good for charitable purposes.” Democrats have fundraisers, too, but I have not seen a letter saying their money should go to charity.
The writer laments that he was “criticized by self-appointed moralists for ‘trying to tell other people what to do with their money.’”
At this point, I am trying to sort out who the “self-appointed moralists” are. It appears that the writer certainly falls into that category. He condemns the Trump fundraiser and the “moralists” who supported it simply because they did not spend their money the way he thought they should.
On the claim that “money talks” when it comes to the Trump appointments of DeJoy and Wos, this is nothing new. Both parties have rewarded loyalists and big donors for years. So for the writer to single out DeJoy, Wos and the “moralists” who defended people’s right to spend their money on the candidate of their choice is nothing more than partisan grandstanding.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro
At fault
The woman that had her car stolen with her child inside was at fault for leaving the car running (“Teen charged in homicide also linked to abduction,” May 25). I raised a child and never left him in a car running or otherwise when I went into a store. She should be charged with neglect and/or child endangerment.
James Power
Kernersville
Good gun news
“Guns don’t kill people ...”. This sop that is employed to deflect any responsibility on behalf of firearms manufacturers/dealers after mass shooting incidents is obvious in its contorted logic and insidious in its banality. Of course guns don’t kill people, they just make it extremely easy for some whack job hell-bent on wreaking havoc to snuff out multiple lives before the police can arrive to stop the carnage.
But there’s good news on the horizon: States are quietly enacting laws that will make the process of buying guns subject to more stringent background checks that will apply to all gun sales, commercial or private. This is happening because the gun manufacturers suddenly had an attack of social conscience and requested that changes be made. They have also agreed to make restitution to victims’ families in future mass shooting events.
Sensing the shifting winds and also wanting to do the right thing, gun dealers have volunteered to contribute a substantial portion of their profits to help fund anti-gun violence efforts, including a buy-back program of assault rifles.
That buzzing sound you hear is your alarm clock, telling you it’s time to wake up and forget this preposterous nightmare.
Bill Wallace
High Point