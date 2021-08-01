Sunday letters

Unfunny funny

Make it count

There is much debate about paying cash reparations to erase the wrongs that some human beings have done to others — things that caused generational poverty. An old saying wisely speaks of “teaching a man to fish” rather than “giving a man a fish.”

Cash and a fish are soon gone. Working at something one knows how to do (learning to fish) has significantly more benefits. Why not use the cash for relevant programs in education, housing, health care, job training, jobs, mentoring and child care to lift those in need? These are the things that make for more permanent change and better lives. In fact, let’s consider doing that for any person, of any color, who is living in poverty and is willing and able to put forth the effort to change his/her circumstances. Most people don’t need a handout. They need a leg-up.