Sunday letters

A parting request
Never have I bought a smartphone or an answering machine. To save the Earth there are many items that we do not need to purchase.
In my youth, however, I started smoking Salem cigarettes because I liked the menthol flavor. Later, with my addiction to nicotine the flavor mattered not.
Twenty-one years ago, because my husband was forced into early retirement, I quit my addiction in order to save at least $500 each year. I had asked my psychiatrist to write a prescription on how I should use the patch.
Nevertheless, on a recent stay at the hospital, lung cancer was found. Last week after a tortuous MRI of the brain and a PET scan I was told by my oncologist that I have only two to three months to live if I do nothing, which is what I prefer.
With all my ailments (arthritis, tremors in my hands and face, akathisia, etc.), the thought of leaving this earthly body is actually comforting.
I have hope that each of you will take some action to protect Earth from destruction.
Promote fewer large families, please. Plant a native tree, shrub or flowering plant for conservation.
An environmentally friendly natural burial site is where I shall rest.
Judy Stierand
Whitsett
Military ‘solutions’
The retired Marine Corps Reserve colonel who suggested that using four nuclear weapons would have won the war in Afghanistan (letter, July 29) is a prime example of why we failed in our military ventures both there and in Vietnam. He also seemed to have forgotten why we went into Afghanistan in the first place.
Our initial objective there was to capture/kill Osama bin Laden and decimate his al-Qaida organization. Just like Russia before us, we got bogged down in a conflict that morphed into a never-ending morass, mainly because military solutions seldom solve political problems.
Having served in Vietnam, it became apparent to me that killing large numbers of the “enemy” doesn’t guarantee a victory — our military superiority there was undeniable, but pretty much meaningless in the end. That also applied to Afghanistan.
Osama bin Laden was born in Saudi Arabia, not Afghanistan, and nearly all of the 9/11 terrorists also were from Saudi Arabia. Afghanistan became the target because that’s where bin Laden and his al-Qaida followers were.
Adoption of the colonel’s advice to use nuclear weapons so indiscriminately would have been reckless, to say the least. Military leaders sharing his viewpoint are best kept in reserve.
Bill Wallace
High Point
Unfunny funny
Although painfully unfunny, you have refused to remove “WUMO.” Perhaps now that it is taking a racist turn, you finally will. My suggestions: “The Far Side,” “Calvin and Hobbes,” “Hagar the Horrible,” “Non Sequitur” or white space.
Yes, white space. Anything would be preferable.
W. Scott Parker
Greensboro
Make it count
There is much debate about paying cash reparations to erase the wrongs that some human beings have done to others — things that caused generational poverty. An old saying wisely speaks of “teaching a man to fish” rather than “giving a man a fish.”
Cash and a fish are soon gone. Working at something one knows how to do (learning to fish) has significantly more benefits. Why not use the cash for relevant programs in education, housing, health care, job training, jobs, mentoring and child care to lift those in need? These are the things that make for more permanent change and better lives. In fact, let’s consider doing that for any person, of any color, who is living in poverty and is willing and able to put forth the effort to change his/her circumstances. Most people don’t need a handout. They need a leg-up.
Poverty, joblessness and homelessness exist across all races in differing amounts. Any of these can be attributable to ingrained generational hopelessness or can be situational and temporary.
Those willing to put aside the entity they blame — perceived or real — and move forward with true cooperation are worthy recipients of resources to lift America up.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro