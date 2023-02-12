Committee lives in a glass House

I understand the need to explore possible abuses of federal agency power (J. Edgar Hoover and his FBI leap into my mind). But the provocative name of the new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government suggests a predetermined verdict rather then an open-minded exploration.

(Perhaps a better name might be “the House Select Subcommittee on the Possible Abuse of Federal Agency Power.”) In any event, given that individual members of this subcommittee are or have been themselves subjects, uncooperative subjects, of inquiries into their own questionable behavior, it is likely that retaliation against political enemies will be on the subcommittee’s agenda.

In which case, since the House of Representatives is part of the federal government, I trust this subcommittee will then be investigating itself.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Doubting Thomas

The Feb. 9 News & Record included an opinion piece by the right-wing polemicist Cal Thomas. It was titled, “The State of the Union: Fading star vs. rising star.” Thomas’s primary mission is first and foremost to ridicule President Biden, which he proceeded to do; claiming the State of the Union address was riddled with inaccuracy and therefore woefully unsuccessful. More about that in a minute. As for Thomas’s “ Reaganesque” rising star, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is that even worth comment ?

Thomas claimed that, though the numbers Biden cited sounded good (because they are, Cal), the Democrats are better at using numbers to “selectively hide reality and advance one’s political agenda.”

He then proceeded to use numbers and boilerplate rhetoric to hide reality and advance his agenda. One particularly “alarming” number he cited proving the failure of Biden’s policies was a decrease in the number of open private-sector jobs in November to 9.501 million. This represents a precipitous slide compared to an October of 9.528 million. Call out the National Guard!

What ideologues on both sides lack is pragmatism. Thomas states the only real cause for our debt is spending, not lack of revenue. This in response to Biden’s idea to tax more those earning in excess of $400,000. The fact is the problem is both spending and revenue. That’s not rocket science. It’s just not ideology.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

A garden at risk?

This past week I’ve walked in the Bog and Bicentennial Gardens, Caldwell Park and the Arboretum, thinking how lucky we are to have such beautiful parks. But I missed the great blue heron at the Bog Garden. That magnificent bird has given so many people so much pleasure, and while no one can know for certain why it died, the city’s recent efforts to purge the Bog Garden of non-native plants have been quite aggressive.

Herbicides wash into the lake, where they poison the fish that herons, egrets, cormorants and other aquatic birds that frequent it eat. It’s admirable that the city wants to restore the garden’s botanic health, but not at the expense of the wildlife that lives there or visits in season.

That park has given this city’s residents so much joy. I see regular visitors, some elderly with mobility issues, whose visits to the Bog Garden mark the high point of their days. Has the city learned nothing from the “forever” chemicals released into the rivers and streams from which we get our drinking water? How could anyone think that spraying herbicides in a wetland that is part of the North Carolina Birding Trail is a good idea?

Lee Zacharias

Greensboro

Negative norms

I do wish that you could find a conservative editorialist other than Charles Davenport Jr. — someone who operates on the basis of logic, not antiquated “norms.” The last sentence in his column (Feb. 5) said it all: “We need not apologize for defending norms that were centuries in the making.” Indeed we do.

We do need to apologize for norms that asked people to live in a way that was opposite to who they were. We do need to apologize for norms that made people unseen and unheard. We do need to apologize for norms that allowed, often encouraged, emotional and physical violence against them.

Ronnie Grabon

Greensboro

New letters length

Effective on Monday, the maximum length for News & Record letters to the editor will change from 200 to 250 words. The other guidelines regarding frequency, tone, taste, etc., will remain the same — as will the guidelines for Bottom Line submissions.