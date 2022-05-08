Sunday, May 8, 2022, letters

‘Pro-choice,’ defined

Are “pro-choice” and “pro-abortion” the same concept? The resounding answer is no.

Men making decisions about women’s reproductive choices is ludicrous. Until a man is forced to carry a child in his body, impacting his life for nine months and beyond, this writer wonders how he could understand being pregnant with an unwanted child.

One also wonders why, once a child is born, the very people who would protect a cluster of cells in the womb forget about child welfare: health care, education, safety and well-being for that child and the mother. They call this being “pro-life”?

A decision to abort a pregnancy surely must be a very difficult one for any woman. Some women could never make that decision regardless of the circumstances. But in both cases they should have that choice and it should be respected. The key words are “choice” and “respect.”

While pregnancy is a wonderful thing for the majority of men and women, that certainly is not the case for every pregnancy.

Women’s own bodies and futures should be governed by women. They are the ones upon whom the consequences of this “choice” fall.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Investigate!

I wholeheartedly agree with George F. Will’s condemnation of the person who leaked the draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling.

In his column published May 5, Will wrote, “The leaker probably got into a position to commit this infamous betrayal by swearing to never do such a thing.”

I’m sure Will would agree the investigation should start by questioning people in the courthouse whom we already know are just the kind of liars who say one thing and do another. Such as — oh, I don’t know — people who have testified before the U.S. Senate that they had a respect for Supreme Court precedents and that they considered Roe v. Wade to be the established law of the land.

Who, to use Will’s words again, is leaving such a “lingering stench in the building”? The most obvious suspects are Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Let the inquisition begin.

Dave Stroble

Burlington

Bumbling Dems

Marines have an appropriate term, but let’s be nice and call it “cluster-failure.”

Despite being urged by everyone to resign and allow President Obama to replace her on the high court (she had cancer), Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg refused — she was having a good time! Fast forward a few years: The Democratic establishment forced the nomination of a widely disliked and distrusted politician named Hillary Clinton, a decision that cost three high court seats, including RBG’s.

The unlikely election of Donald Trump “released the Kraken” in American politics, a veritable Pandora’s box of anarchy, hate and vitriol not seen since 1860. We may never put it back in the box, but Democratic insanity continues: “systemic racism,” critical race theory, more and more “diversity” (read racial quotas!), extreme transgender rights (what pronoun must we use now?), slavery reparations, wide-open borders, all criminals are victims, all victims are criminals.

And Republicans are laughing all the way to the “Oligarch’s Bank” as they further gut our tax base!

As Alice said, “If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense.” I think we’re there.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Put out the fire

I am a Guilford County Schools teacher, as well as a parent of three GCS students and a product of this system. In conversations about the $1.7 billion school bond on the current ballot, I have been hearing concerns about transparency and accountability in terms of how the money will be spent.

Given the sum, such concerns are understandable. However, they should not prevent us from passing this critical bond.

Consider this analogy: a building is on fire, with people inside. Outside, folks are arguing over whether or not to douse the flames because they can’t agree on the type of buckets to use. Maybe it’s true the buckets are slightly faulty, or overpriced. But such concerns are not a reason to let the fire burn.

Our schools are on fire, and there are people inside: my kids, your kids, your grandkids, the kid who will grow up to be your nurse, and many more, all of whom deserve safe buildings in which to learn. Doors that open, ramps without holes in them, pipes that don’t leak, doorknobs that don’t fall off.

No widespread investment has been made in the infrastructure of these schools since I attended 30 years ago. It’s time.

Anne Beatty

Greensboro