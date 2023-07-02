Thomas’ shame

In his recent piece, “Walk of Shame in NY,” Cal Thomas takes offense at an LGBT+ rainbow flag hanging in a hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia, perhaps ruining his vacation. What an entitled snowflake!

In his article he uses terms such as “abomination” and “decadent” to describe support for LGBT+ rights, quoting Scripture. He maintains that if we afford equal rights and stop discriminating against those whose sexual or gender orientations are different from his it will lead to the downfall of our nation. Finally, he suggests that America needs a “walk of shame” to redeem our corrupt and tainted souls.

I am not alone in seeing the how twisted, mean and wrong this perspective is. As James Madison argued out in Federalist No. 10, the point of a republic is to protect minority factions from the tyranny of the majority. And of course there is the Declaration of Independence, which asserts that God made men equal and gave them the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If this isn’t enough to persuade Thomas and his bigoted ilk, perhaps he should return to the Bible (Matthew 7:12): “In everything, do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

I suggest that Thomas reflect on this during his own “walk of shame,” lest his corrupt and tainted soul remain unredeemed.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro

Socking us silently

Last year the property tax on our house went up a shocking 30%. Historically, when appraised property values increased, the county reduced the rate to keep the tax bite relatively constant. That made increasing taxes something that the commissioners had to vote on in public — and face the wrath of the taxpayers. This Democrat-run administration chose to silently sock it to us — no discussion, no voting.

On June 17 we found out what the commissioners will do with the additional $65.5 million of our money: Give out raises and add new employees. Brazenly, this newspaper reported that this was done “keeping the county’s property tax the same.” Did that $65.5 million grow on a tree in Government Plaza?

“Every commissioner’s district got something” said commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston. Indeed. Is the function of government to see that every constituent “gets something”? Property owners got the shaft. For example ...

$1.1 million for 10 new school nurses? That’s $110,000 for each nurse! That’s more than experienced teachers make.

$5 million for 59 employees to administer the expanded Medicaid program?

That’s $85,500 for each administrator for a program that was largely to be paid for and run by the feds.

Those generous salaries are being paid by many property owners who don’t make that kind of money themselves.

Property owners need to keep this in mind at the next election. Renters, too, since that tax increase will be passed on in your rent. Affordable housing advocates, too, since higher rents make housing less affordable.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Avoid plastics

A plastic grocery bag, a packet of ketchup, a straw — small things that make a big impact on our environment through plastic pollution. We can take action against this by participating in Plastic Free July. We know that the real solution to plastic pollution is to reduce plastic production but we can make a difference by taking our own personal steps in this fight. Will you take one or more steps this July? Here are a few suggestions.

Use laundry sheets that come in a cardboard box.

Take reusable bags everywhere — grocery, big box, department store, farmers market.

Try dishwasher tablets — not pods.

Take plastic bags, overwrap, mailers and bubble wrap to grocery store collection bins.

Refuse whatever plastic you don’t need when eating out. Ask your favorite restaurants to support the “Skip the Stuff” campaign, which encourages restaurants to ask before providing utensils, packets and straws.

Take your own container for restaurant leftovers, your own coffee cup and water bottle.

Support legislation that puts the burden of plastic disposal on the manufacturers, not the consumers.

Join a group like Beyond Plastics Greensboro. We are a newly formed chapter of the national group seeking ways to make Greensboro greener. On July 9 Beyond Plastics and Temple Emanuel will host a showing of the documentary, “The Story of Plastics,” at 1129 Jefferson Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; the film begins at 4 p.m..

Please join us for this showing and for more as we work toward a greener Greensboro.

Nancy Abrams

Greensboro