Sunday's letters, August 14, 2022

Less means more

The conservative mantra of smaller government, fewer regulations and unleashing the free market can be summed up as the paradoxical wisdom that “less is more." Not to give the right more credit than they deserve, there is indeed evidence that “less” does achieve “more." For example:

Less gun control has resulted in more mass shootings and more campaign funding by the NRA.

Less control over prescription drug prices has consumed more of our annual income, created more lobbyists and increased campaign funding by big pharma.

Less regulation over social media has resulted in more bizarre conspiracy theories, increased radicalization of the disaffected and more campaign donations.

Less representation on the Supreme Court by moderate justices has resulted in more rulings that benefit corporations, the gun industry and more campaign funding.

Less EPA regulation has increased fossil fuel industry profits, more uncertainty about our ability to respond to climate change and more campaign funding.

And less tax revenue has exploded the national debt, further imperiled our infrastructure and assured more campaign donations.

Just imagine how much more our nation would benefit from the Republicans regaining power, and their plans to do even less.

Howard S. Becker

Greensboro

MIA city voters

Thank you for publishing the Greensboro mayoral and City Council election voter turnout stats in your Tuesday “Our Opinion” column (Aug. 9).

Based upon recent articles it was apparent that the turnout was abysmal but it wasn’t totally clear as to how many registered voters actually voted. Now it is: A whopping 16%. In other words: 84% or 5 out of 6 registered voters didn’t care enough to vote. How sad! Yes, it was an “oddly timed,” off-cycle election. And yes, it is summer. However, we are still fortunate enough to have absentee voting in Greensboro, as well as early voting.

How much effort does it take to vote? Not much. A 16% turnout isn’t why many of our family members fought to protect this country. Now more than ever it’s time to really think about how important it is to vote. Too much is at stake. Let’s not be this complacent in November.

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Blue vs. Green

I have been reading with interest the efforts of the N.C. Democratic Party to prevent the certification of the Green Party for the upcoming North Carolina elections. Of course, we all know the reason why: They are afraid they'll take votes from the Democrats, making it more likely (than it already is!) that the Republicans will win more of the elections.

What really caught my attention was the description of the Green Party you printed in an article. It read: "The North Carolina Green Party is a leftist, anti-capitalist organization that advocates for free health care, housing as a human right, and a host of other progressive changes." Wow. No wonder the Democratic Party does not want them on the ballot. They have pretty much copied the Democratic platform.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

No swim coverage?

A great event in Greensboro every year is the City Swim Meet. More than 2,000 swimmers, with parents and family in attendance, gather for fun, competition and celebration. In years past, the News & Record has had beautiful photographs and insightful reporting, in addition to the results by team and participant.

This year? Nothing. It was very disappointing.

If the News & Record will no longer report on important community events, which bring the community together and help establish who we are, what is the point of subscribing?

Reid Phillips

Greensboro

Weak examples

Charles Davenport sets out to make a case for disinformation flowing from the left, not just the right, in his Aug. 7 opinion piece ("Disinformation springs from the left as well"). Fine, though his choice then of two supposedly strong examples are rather unfortunate, to say the least.

Calling the "conspiracy theory" of collusion between Trump presidential campaign members and Russian agents a fallacy confuses what the Mueller investigation concluded as a lack of provable criminal activity with the numerous cases they did, in fact, cite in their report of non-criminal activity between those parties to try to influence the election.

Then to label the science of climate change as "progressive opinion" in this, the summer of blistering heat records, disastrous flooding and raging forest fires globally I find truly astounding. If this is the best you have to offer us, sir, to counter the avalanche of disinformation from election deniers, Jan. 6 apologists, QAnon embracers, the stories of Democratic pedophiles and gay influencers "grooming" our youth in schools, then you need to look much further than this weak assembling of false equivalents.

William Yaner

Jamestown