Sunday's letters, August 21, 2022

Yesterday ...

Living through the Watergate hearings was so therapeutic for all of the anger that had built up, because we could all look at the evidence together.

We could all hear John Dean’s testimony, the absurdity of the “18-minute gap” in the White House tapes explanation, the blatant criminality of G. Gordon Liddy, and most of all, the relentless probing of the superb bilateral committee led by Sam Ervin, and say, yup, that’s what happened.

And in the words of Gerald Ford, our long national nightmare was over. Today that luxury is gone — hopefully not forever, but without question for today.

Whatever does come out of the FBI affidavits and probable cause for the raid, it will be immediately labeled as false news, planted evidence by the FBI and more of the merciless, unwarranted attack on Donald Trump by our corrupt government. That will immediately be held up as the truth by the millions of his loyalists. And our long national nightmare will continue its crawl through the sludge of uncertainty, with no consensus on how to get out of it. I believe in yesterday.

William Yaner

Jamestown

Say Yes, rebooted

As a board member and longtime supporter of Say Yes Guilford, I shared in the process of rebranding this organization this summer. We are now shift_ed: boldly accelerating student potential.

Since 2015, shift_ed has supported thousands of Guilford County Schools students through tutoring, career exploration and college preparation, including millions of dollars in scholarships. There were stumbles along the way, but shift_ed programming today has grown and stretched to reach students who need the most support, meeting them where they are now. The nationally recognized tutoring program shift_ed implemented in 2020 is one example of the organization's agility and innovation.

Last week we announced the addition of the SEO Scholars program, a free eight-year program designed to close the academic and opportunity gap for motivated high school students. SEO selected Guilford County as the third participant. It already had programs in San Francisco and New York City.

Now with a new name and mission, shift_ed is poised to launch GCS students and graduates into opportunities that improve their lives and impact the entire community. I hope the News & Record will recognize and report on the work shift_ed is doing to transform Guilford County education.

John Englar

Greensboro

Above the law?

I always believed the GOP was pro-police and anti-crime, but now they scream for the blood of the FBI. Perhaps these current GOP anarchists are the same ones who took ivermectin (worm medicine!) to prevent COVID? After all, the side effects include mental instability and confusion.

I repeat from an earlier letter: In every other nation on Earth, Donald Trump would be long ago in prison for multiple crimes, including election tampering and violent insurrection. In some nations, he would have been executed and buried by now.

So what are we waiting for, another insurrection — a "civil war" — which his devoted flock is threatening? The longer we wait, the more erratic and dangerous he becomes, and remember his tens of millions of blindly devoted worshipers, who are more than willing to commit acts of violence on his behalf.

Honest Republicans and conservatives are horrified but too few in number to matter. Trump has spent years shouting "Lock Her Up!" but, of course, the rule of law never applied to him or his crimes or his cronies. Isn't it time for a change?

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

GOP's upset. Again.

Without a doubt Republicans are the most insecure people. Now they are upset because the NBA is not playing any games on Election Day. The night before all 30 teams will be playing and encouraging people to go out and vote.

They are doing something positive and yet Republicans can't deal with this. Are they afraid that if people voted it would hurt the Republican Party? Hats off to the NBA. What they are doing is great.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

Trumped up

Joe Biden is president: Joe Biden has been president for going on two years. I find it amazing that instead of working for the American citizens, the Democrats are letting Donald Trump rent space in their brains.

It is all Trump, not what they can do for the American people. We've got high gas prices and high inflation, plus border problems. Still, they do nothing about it but spend more money. We are in debt to the tune of $31 trillion and yet we have money to send to Ukraine. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville