Sunday's letters, August 28, 2022

Did we go wrong?

Feeding, clothing, sheltering and educating five kids isn’t easy, but that’s what my wife and I chose to do. We rarely eat out or pay for entertainment. We buy food in bulk. Our kids wear hand-me-down clothes and shoes. The four cars we own have combined mileage of more than 600,000 and combined years of more than 50.

The house the seven of us shared as our children grew is roomy, but not fancy. We’ve tried to teach our kids to live frugally. We earn below President Biden’s enormous salary cutoff for $10,000 (per student) in loan forgiveness.

We have made sacrifices to pay for the things we feel are important. We have given roughly $160,000 to Appalachian State and UNCG with much more to go. When my straight-commission job was not going well, we would borrow on equity from our home. When things were better, we would pay it back. We don’t have student loan debt.

I can’t help but feel as if we did things the wrong way and have given our kids poor financial advice. Is there something else I should buy now that President Biden will forgive later?

I hope it’s a boat. I’d love a nice boat!

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro

Here’s my weight Reduction Act

Last week our family started a new nutrition plan. We are totally giving up eating fruits and vegetables. Instead, we will eat only processed, fat-filled meats (not the healthier, leaner cuts), and will also buy and eat large amounts of cookies, rich, high-calorie desserts and snacks.

We are going to stop drinking water (before this our daughter drank only water), and we’re going to switch over to Coke and other sodas.

Along these same lines, we will all stop exercising (we all get a lot of physical activity), and will spend almost all of of our time sitting on the sofa, watching TV and/or playing with our phones.

Like most plans, this new process needs a name, so we are calling it the “Weight Reduction Plan.” If all of that sounds silly, well, it’s exactly what the Democratic Party did with a bill it passed recently, calling it the Inflation Reduction Act — made even worse by their decision last week to have taxpayers pay for student debt.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Moral courage

I wish to bring to your readers’ attention a noteworthy new book. For all who want to learn how two African-American families courageously worked to desegregate Greensboro and push the city toward a more equitable future for all its citizens, you should read “Shades of Privilege” by Jeanne Simkins Hollis and George C. “Chris” Simkins III (with Deborah Mathis).

The two principal authors are the children of the late Anna Atkins Simkins, a tenured professor of textiles, and the late George Simkins, a Greensboro dentist and civil rights activist. Both the Simkins and Atkins families are artfully traced from the time of their forebears’ enslavement through the tribulations of survival in a Jim Crow society.

Along the way, the book portrays the battles, both in and out of court, to transform Greensboro into a more racially aware and economically just community. Moreover, there is a wealth of valuable insights about success, failure and moral courage, as well as a loving and poignant peek into the lives of two heroic families that helped to make Greensboro what it is today.

Finally, as well put by the authors, “Looking back inspires us to keep moving forward.”

Jonathan R. Harkavy

Greensboro

GOP flip-flops

Talk about a 180-degree turnaround. After the Republicans passed a law restricting abortions, which Rep. Tim Moore and Sen. Phil Berger voted for, now they are saying it was too restrictive.

Interesting that they have this changed view at a time that many Republicans are feeling that their jumping on the no-abortion bandwagon is backfiring on them politically. I read that a South Carolina Republican lawmaker and a Republican running for election in Washington state are also markedly changing their positions on abortions, recognizing that it is not helping their elections.

Does this not sound hypocritical?

But it seems to me it is nothing new for them. If I recall correctly, N.C. Republicans stonewalled the expansion of Medicaid even though it would be helpful to so many. But now it is election time and they are OK with it. Again, is this not hypocritical?

With the elections ahead I would hope that voters pay attention to not what they are saying conveniently now but what they have been doing all along and ask themselves if they want hypocrites in such positions of power.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro