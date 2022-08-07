Sunday's letters, August 7, 2022

Working-class fans?

Apparently, The Boss is just another powerless worker when it comes to setting ticket prices. As an avatar of the proletariat, some would say he’s under a special obligation to ensure that his true, dedicated fans of long tenure receive a fair shake in the distribution of ducats. That somehow he can miraculously avoid the gouging normally associated with classic rock acts, wave his magic guitar and guarantee that the only collars worn by the devotees swaying before the stage are colored blue.

Not that his customer base has exclusively consisted of police, firefighters, cashiers, waitresses, auto mechanics, farm laborers and the like. Survey his typical audience and you’ll probably find more lawyers, investment bankers and content marketers than hotel housekeepers. Authentic working-class heroes populate his songs, not his concerts.

So when fans grouse about the predatory sewer that is today’s live music business, perhaps other concerns should fuel their outrage. After all, despite his working-class bona fides, Mr. Springsteen can’t singlehandedly repeal capitalism.

Ken Cherry

Greensboro

I’ve been there

Although I am a Caucasian woman I identify with Sunday’s article concerning endometrial cancer (“Stark racial disparity in uterine cancer cases,” July 31).

Twenty-one years ago next month, I was told that I had that cancer. I had never heard of it, either. I was 45 when I began having symptoms such as leg, knee, back and side pain, bloating, along with spotting (pink by the time of my diagnosis) and extreme tiredness.

Also, I had urinary urgency. I thought I was going into menopause. I did have an overabundance of body fat (although I was not obese), plus infertility, never having children, also a factor in the development of endometrial cancer. Although I now have chronic health issues as a result of my treatment, I thank God that I am still alive. I am sad, though, to read about the lack of research and funding for this cancer and pray that the study described will lead to the erasure of the racial disparity.

I pray, too, that one day no woman will have to be told that she has a cancer she had never heard about. Please report your symptoms to your doctor. I wish I had sooner.

Debra Watson

Eden

And on it goes ...

Recent City Council elections alerted my curiosity: Why no term limits for political perpetuities serving on the council year after year after year after year?

So tiresome is the ceaseless presence of Nancy Vaughan (periodic council service since 1997) and Yvonne Johnson (periodic council service since 1993).

Alas, poor Nancy: Matt Brown stole her thunder and political advantage by himself announcing the Greensboro Coliseum’s gun show cessation, a measure immediately decreasing firearms crime.

Speaking of crime, our wise House of Representatives just concluded until the fall superfluous hearings concerning Jan. 6, 2021. The usefulness of these hearings: ___________.

But: DEMOCRACY WAS IN DANGER!

Translated, “Democracy is in danger” is the clarion call of liberals sounded when they do not get their way, their form of a political temper tantrum.

Really. With the country surviving a Civil War, including Confederate troops appearing near Washington in 1864, danger on Jan. 6, 2021, was minimal by comparison, yet remains a wound resisting healing — liberals keep the wound festering for political purposes.

Bulletin: A criminal justice system exists to process crimes, including those occurring on Jan. 6. It worked well independently of House rabble impersonating the perpetual grand jury Founding Fathers never intended Congress to be. House members: Try meaningful work and stop seeking attention like spoiled children.

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Robinson’s taxes





Let’s recap “Robinson pays overdue tax bills,” a sidebar column in Friday’s paper (July 29). During the previous week, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson paid delinquent taxes on four Guilford County bills from 2006-2018. Each bill was “unpaid vehicle tax.” His wife paid on a delinquent bill from 2013. The total of the unpaid property taxes was $1,271.

The unpaid vehicle taxes are important because the majority of those dollars go to education. So the man who professes he wants commonsense schools failed to pay taxes on property designated for those schools.

Robinson is itching to alter public education in the state, yet he has no moral compass guiding him to pay taxes designated for it.

Donna Ward

Greensboro