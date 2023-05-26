Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The real emergency

When Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina, I thought I must have slept through a tornado or a flood. But, no, he was referring to tax dollars following students and their chosen private education instead of going to our public schools that fail to educate.

A state of emergency in education should have been declared years ago when CRT, SEL, DIE (a more appropriate acronym than DEI) and other alphabet programs began to infiltrate our school systems — when it became more important to teach victimhood than reading, writing and arithmetic.

A state of emergency is in the lunacy in continuing to give half our tax dollars to systems that are failing our children. It is in the hierarchy that employs supervisors for everything, each complete with several assistants, instead of hiring more tutors and teachers. It is in the fact that schools don’t value our children enough to offer a good public education. It is in the sad reality that more of our students can’t afford a decent private education.

The money following the children is not taking from the school system. For every child who leaves and is able to find a school or a home school that can give him what the public school should be giving him, that is one less expense for the school system. Do the math.

Now what public schools did Cooper’s offspring attend?

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Cooper was right

Gov. Cooper is correct to declare a state of emergency. The new voucher system is a blatant money grab and a way to indoctrinate kids with religious and other alternate doctrines. Do millionaires really need vouchers?

This system is in effect in Florida and somewhat in Texas and a dozen other states. The results are frightening. If you think they'll concentrate on teaching math, science and "actual" history you're deluded. It's hard to teach history if you leave half of it out. These schools will have little oversight and accountability.

Several years back all of the students in a Texas for-profit school of 350, walked out and marched to their city council meeting to complain about cuts in books and services while the president of the school's salary was $1.5 million.

The history of graft, corruption, even money-laundering in private, for-profit and religious schools is appalling. Demonizing public schools is the same as calling people you disagree with communists or socialists or using the GOP's "Southern Strategy" to demonizie people of color and other minorties. All for political and monetary gain.

But look at the bright side: You only have to learn 2,000 years of history, that the world is flat and that evolution and science are myths .

Plus, your book-reading list is much shorter.

Robert Martin

Greensboro

SC abortion law

Last week, the South Carolina Senate passed an abortion law outlawing all abortions after six weeks, except in certain very limited cases.

What is even more horrifying and quite unbelievable is the following statement after the vote by State Sen. Tom Davis (Beaufort County) as reported by The Washington Post: “At some point in time, the right of the state to see the unborn child born does take precedent over the woman’s right to her body.”

If the meaning of this sentence isn’t clear, read it again and, if necessary, again. It’s apparent that this Republican thinks the state of South Carolina has rights over a the body of a citizen. Have Republicans lost their minds? Where in the US Constitution does is state that the government has “rights” over the body of any woman or man? Does anyone else find this shocking?

Time to wake up, America, look around and see what is really happening to our rights in this country.

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Causes for optimism

There is hope to be found when one is able to see the contradictions not only in our nation’s history but in how we live in today. When we have the maturity to see that our nation has done good and bad things, we can see who we are today with greater clarity.

We have taught the history that tells well the side that speaks to the good in us. It lifts up that about which we can be most proud.

The other side, expressing the turmoil, oppression, exploitation and maltreatment that is also a part of our history, must be told and learned as well. The good does not diminish the bad , nor does the bad diminish the good. Both things can be held as truth, for they are.

When we acknowledge the full truth, we examine what it means to be fundamentally decent in policy and practice — what it means to be fair.

It allows us to leave behind the zero-sum game for cooperation and teamwork. Radical agendas designed to embed fear work to promote binary thinking, such as good or bad, to benefit the few and divide us. They must be seen for what they are: fear mongering for personal gain.

Recognizing our contradictions as real can create a foundation of truth to build a better tomorrow.

Amelia Phillips Hale

Greensboro