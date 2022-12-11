Sunday's letters, Dec. 11, 2022

Just wondering ...

I wonder if wealthy WNBA star Brittney Griner will continue to demand that the national anthem not be played before WNBA games?

I wonder if she will continue to stay in the locker room whenever the anthem is played?

I wonder when our government will bring home the Marine veteran who has been sitting in a Russian prison for more than years?

I guess we don't need to wonder whether the Biden White House is still on the cutting edge of "political correctness."

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Missing the point

With all due respect, it appears that in his Dec. 2 letter ("Self-interest") the writer missed the crucial point of the Nov. 28 article on the Michigan legislature. Perhaps, as we all sometimes do, he saw what he expected to see.

He and I agree that both the Republicans and the Democrats have been guilty of gerrymandering. I think we would also agree that this kind of "business as usual" politics does not serve the people well.

But the new district lines in Michigan were not drawn by Democrats. They were drawn by a "citizens commission." That the Democrats benefited from that was because the Democrats are a majority in Michigan. Fair and objective district lines drawn by a citizens commission or similar body in a red state would result in Republican control.

Our current state legislatures, and certainly North Carolina's, are not going to solve this problem. They are too partisan and too accustomed to politics as usual. To make matters worse, the U.S. Supreme Court is almost certainly going to announce that districting by state legislatures is not subject to the review of state courts. Partisan legislatures will be free to gerrymander as wildly as they want.

The only hope is that the people will demand that the politicians of all parties agree to the drawing of district lines by nonpartisan, civil-servant bodies, with the results subject to the up-or-down vote of the legislature.

Samuel B. Johnson

Greensboro

Not even one

Some 39 Republican representatives voted to support the "Respect For Marriage Act." Not one of those was from North Carolina (Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr both voted for the Act).

I suspect no one is surprised that our Republican representatives do not think that same-sex or interracial couples deserve the same rights as heterosexual couples.

But it is incredibly sad that these representatives are so small-minded to think that we are somehow less deserving of basic human rights.

Kathleen Williams

Greensboro

Taking a stand

It is my belief that one reason the Democrats did better in the past election was because there were some Republicans who have recognized that the current Republican leaders are extremists/fascists who are willing to do anything, anything, to get control over the government and our country. I am so grateful to these people.

Our country benefits from having two political parties that may differ on some issues but are willing to work together for whatever is best for our country. It is my hope that these Republicans will take control of their party, clean out the extremists/fascists who have taken over the leadership of their party, and place in control of the party people who truly care about our country, its government and its Constitution (which one of their main terrorist leaders wants to do away with).

I truly hope that these people will remember all of those who have given their lives to protect our republic/democracy.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

Griner's return

First, the positive news: Brittney Griner is out of a Russian prison camp. Now let the accurate assessment move forward. President Biden and his team are proud they negotiated a prisoner swap involving a ballplayer who knowingly violated Russia's drug laws for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Biden rewarded Putin.

This administration left behind another American with far more purpose and credentials. The Biden administration, at the very least, demonstrated very poor negotiating skills.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis