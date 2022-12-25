Sunday's letters, December 25, 2022

Thanks to all for 64 years of service

Regarding Kenwyn Caranna’s story “Last call: Colfax Volunteer Fire Department to end its run after 64 years ...” (Dec. 20):

I grew up in the Colfax community and remember when the Colfax Volunteer Fire Department was established.

As is typical in a rural farm area, it wasn’t long before the fire department joined in with the school and the churches as one of the community’s main focal points. I remember some of the chicken stews and fundraisers. The seniors in the community looked forward every year to the Senior Christmas Party.

To our fire department: You were there for us when we had a chimney fire at our house. We suffered minimal damage. I watched for several hours as you fought a fire at my neighbor’s house. The big house was totally engulfed. It was sleeting and freezing rain and the wind was gusting. Even though you couldn’t save that house, your valiant efforts saved surrounding buildings and houses.

You were there when my dad fell and needed help.

I later married and moved to the Deep River Community. There my husband was a volunteer firefighter.

To all the past and present volunteer firefighters: You have touched so many lives in so many different ways.

Thank you.

To all firefighters and rescue personnel, we appreciate you.

Geraldine Jordan

High Point

Do the crime ...

Regarding the governor’s commuting of Janet Danahey’s life sentence (“Cooper commutes sentence of Janet Danahey, known for Campus Walk fire,” Dec. 21):

A while back I saw in an article that this woman wanted out.

Well, when you purposely set a fire out of revenge and stand and watch the fire quickly spread and engulf the wooden staircase cutting off the access to safety and know there are people in there and do nothing to get help, that is not an innocent prank!

She admitted guilt to escape the death penalty and got life for ending four innocent lives. Only 20 years for four lives? She started that fire out of revenge and watched it burn! That’s evil!

She may be sorry but when you end a life you must do the time. She should remain in prison for years to come. I totally agree with the fire investigator. It’s totally appalling that she will now be eligible for parole and I suppose the members of the parole board will feel they have to grant it.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

A ‘cavalier attitude’

I am disappointed that Gov. Roy Cooper has commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey. Danahey was a 23-year-old college graduate when she set the fire that ultimately took the lives of four young adults. As a long-time Guilford College employee, I knew Ryan Bek and the parents of Donna and Rachel Llewellyn. I wonder if Gov. Cooper bothered to call these parents and those of Beth Harris to see how they might be feeling.

Secondly, the cavalier attitude of Danahey’s attorney, Don Vaughan, is inexcusable. He stated this decision “made my Christmas.” Wonder how it made the family and friends of all of those affected by this tragedy feel?

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

Mencken’s tale

St. Paul’s telling of the Christmas story in Second Corinthians 8:9 is my favorite version of it, and the familiar rendering of Charles Dickens is just a few bytes behind. Sadly, the tale “Christmas Story” (1946), by the quasi-agnostic H.L. Mencken, is hardly known at all. Happily, the link that follows corrects that sad fact and will bring joy to your world: https://tinyurl.com/5atfp8ep

I first learned of Mencken’s tale from Dr. Ray Stevens, a past president of the relatively godless H.L. Mencken Society. Ironically (an irony Mencken would have loved), Ray was a conservative Southern Baptist. This all goes to show not all of us SBs are stuffy curmudgeons.

If as Solomon says, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine,” Mencken’s tale might add a month to your life or even cure you of COVID. Or prevent it. Try it.

Joy to the Triad.

James Lutzweiler

Jamestown