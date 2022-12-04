Sunday's letters, December 4, 2022

Less charity, better politics

It is inspiring to see so much charitable work going on in Greensboro. I do my share. But it becomes clearer every day that these efforts are inadequate to solve the enormous problems we face. If we want to eliminate poverty and homelessness, reverse climate change and increase justice, we need to reform the systems that perpetuate these conditions.

We need less charity and better politics.

If the Biden administration response to the COVID pandemic showed us anything, it was that government policy (in the form of the expanded Child Tax Credit) could drastically reduce childhood poverty in the U.S. — in a matter of months!

There are similar measures we could take on the issues of abortion rights, gun control, mass incarceration, climate change and regulation of big business (especially social media platforms). Progressive action on all of these goals is popular, but, for any of these things to happen, the will of the people must translate into legislation and regulation.

At this time of year, as many people are giving to charities, let’s also dedicate ourselves to greater engagement in politics and elect people who will support policies that can lead to a safer and more equitable society.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Before the funeral

Before the funeral, there was a bullet.

Before the bullet, there was hate.

Before hate, there was violent rhetoric.

Before violent rhetoric, there were stereotypes.

Before stereotypes, there was a lack of communication and understanding.

Before the lack of communication and understanding, there was a power grab.

Before the power grab, there was a person looking for relevance and validation.

And now, there is funeral.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

Too liberal

I moved to the Greensboro area just a few years ago. I’ve always enjoyed the morning papers everywhere I’ve lived over the years. Obviously your paper has lost readership over the years, as the size has been reduced, crosswords have changed and cartoons have changed, among other things.

I read the paper to be aware of the real news, not some writers’ opinions. I think our nation’s opinions are pretty close to 50-50, liberal versus conservative. Your newspaper and writers seem to slant much more to the liberal side. This eliminates any conservative opinion and therefore reduces your conservative readership.

As an employee of a company, I would think your interest in the business would be to capture as much of the market as possible. They are paying for your services by reporting the real news and not a slant of

the news.

Am I right or wrong ?

William W. Shaw

Greensboro

Disinformation

According to Merriam-Webster, disinformation is defined as “false information deliberately and often spread (as by planting of rumors) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth”

Current definition: “Anything that doesn’t support the narrative of a left-leaning political party, despite the facts.”

John McCracken

Greensboro

Wise gifts

We should view the Wise Men’s three gifts as real, valuable and practical gifts. Joseph, the provider of the home, would have rejoiced greatly at the gift of gold. Soon, King Herod would issue a death warrant for all male babies under 2 years old, and this gold would have financed a trip to Egypt for Joseph and Mary as they fled from the swords of King Herod. With gold Joseph could also set up a carpenter’s shop with adequate tools and supplies, along with proper living conditions.

Mary would have rejoiced greatly at the two essential oil gifts. Both myrrh and frankincense were valuable oils that could be used for pain relief, toothaches, dry skin, cuts and a host of other medicinal uses.

So, why these three gifts? Gold, myrrh and frankincense were the most practical and expensive gifts that could be presented to the Royal Family. And God is still interested in presenting mankind with the most practical, most needed gifts that can be given. He offers practical help or grace for our homes, marriages and the challenge of raising children. It is possible to be upbeat in our downbeat world.

Dr. Sidney Stewart

Trinity