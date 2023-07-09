Diversity’s value

Charles Davenport (“The dubious case for ‘diversity’”) overstates his case when he dismisses diversity as doing nothing to enhance learning. Diversity has given us what Jimmy Carter described as a beautiful “mosaic”: “Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.”

We can disagree about whether the admission policies employed by UNC and Harvard are unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

But surely we can agree that learning is not defined solely by standardized test scores and that learning beyond test scores is more likely to flourish in the midst of Jimmy Carter’s beautiful mosaic than in Japan’s sterile homogeneity.

Diversity matters and we should not allow the culture wars to diminish the important role of diversity in making America great.

Mike Abel

Greensboro

Higher learning

In the editorial “Diversity denied” (July 2), Allen Johnson wrote, “Equally discouraging is the conservative justices’ obvious skepticism about the value of diversity in education.” Experience has taught me the value of diversity.

On Chicago’s South Side in the 1960s the racial tension was palpable. Neighborhoods were homogenous enclaves with well-defined boundaries. Being in the wrong place was unwise and dangerous. The lack of interaction among different types of folks bred fear and distrust, creating subcultures that nurtured and perpetuated bigotry, and spurred frequent hostile incidents. As a naive youth, I was corrupted by the unhealthy sentiments of my insular community.

Also at that time, young men like me, lacking college deferments or influential connections to the local draft board, soon found themselves boot camp bound. In the Army, despite being trained to kill and destroy, I learned something of great value.

Young men from very different backgrounds were thrust together. We learned not just to tolerate one another, but to live and work together, to learn from and respect one another, and even to form friendships. While my bigotry did not disappear overnight, a seed was planted which germinated, grew and flourished. Over the years, I became a better person and better citizen. And better citizens make for better communities.

My education now includes undergraduate (thank you, GI Bill) and advanced degrees, yet I’m convinced the most important education occurs outside classrooms — on campuses, Army posts, or wherever dissimilar folks interact. This diversity education is essential for a civilized society.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Why so angry?

I read these letters and wonder why someone’s argument needs to be wrapped in terms like “elitist college degree” (“Duped by Biden,” July 7)?

Not everyone who has a college degree is an “elitist.” The term describes attitudes (snobbish, arrogant, condescending) that simply do not apply to everyone who went on to college. Many of us worked through college to earn a degree that helped us become more rounded as people and become your doctors, caregivers, teachers, etc.

I do not believe that everyone needs a college degree: There are plenty of ways to apply skills, contribute to society and become quite well off without one. So is it really necessary to name-call while making a point?

This is at the root of the division today.

The writer’s anger drips off the page, silencing any real conversation about paying college debt. Which, by the way, many of us did ourselves.

The problem of communication isn’t limited to the views of one side, either. I have read this from writers making points from liberal and conservative viewpoints. Just know many of us are turned off as soon as the labeling begins.

Louis Panzer

Murphy

Go Deacs! Really.

Like many others, I watched this year’s College World Series and Wake Forest with a great deal of interest. As the series progressed, and I heard more and more interviews with Deacon players, it became very clear that they were playing as a team — all for one and one for all.

As the saying goes, you win some, you lose some, and some are rained out. As those Wake Forest players go on with their lives, they will become successful and good citizens who have learned the valuable lesson of teamwork and commitment.

Congratulations to all of them for an exciting College World Series.

Charlie Younce

Greensboro