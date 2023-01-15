Sunday's letters, for January 15, 2023

GOP hypocrisy

The News & Record headline for Jan. 12 reads, “U.S. to max out on debt soon.” As the story explains, the debt ceiling could be reached as soon as this month. Although the federal government might use “extraordinary measures” to keep the government running for a while, the U.S. and the world would face an unprecedented fiscal crisis if the Republicans, especially in the House, do not agree to raise the debt ceiling by summer.

Republicans want us to believe that they are serious about the national debt. However, if that is the case, why did their first bill of this Congress repeal the additional funding for IRS needed to update equipment to serve taxpayers and hire auditors to catch tax cheats?

If you are angry that millionaires and billionaires as well as many wealthy corporations don’t pay their fair share of taxes or any at all, you should denounce this GOP hypocrisy.

The House Republicans prefer forcing cuts in Social Security and Medicare to enacting and enforcing fair tax laws against ultrawealthy individuals and corporations. I believe it’s clear whose interests these politicians are serving.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

Defund the IRS?

Republicans in Congress passed a bill to remove $80 billion from the IRS budget. I guess they are OK having long phone hold times and slow responses from the one government agency that everyone comes in contact with each year.

In addition, more and more individuals will be able to get away with underpaying their taxes. It must make them proud.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Twitter and the FBI

Hey, have you heard about the Twitter files?

Well probably not if you are only reading the News & Record, The Washington Post, The New York Times or watching only NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN or MSNBC.

Here is what it is all about. Elon Musk has been using reporters to release internal Twitter documents exposing Twitter’s suppression not only of Hunter Biden’s laptop but debate and information from experts who clashed with the administration on COVID policy.

All of this was done at the behest of the White House, the FBI and others essentially to have Twitter manipulate the narrative, prior to the 2020 election.

The FBI paid Twitter millions for their cooperation and had 80 agents assigned to this task. How is this different from what the secret police do in authoritarian countries?

The FBI had Hunter’s laptop and knew it was authentic, yet got Twitter to sit on it. As law professor Jonathan Turley recently said: “It is not clear what is more chilling — the menacing role played by the FBI in Twitter’s censorship program, or its mendacious response to the disclosure of that role. The FBI has issued a series of “nothing-to-see-here” statements regarding the “Twitter Files.”

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.

Why stop there?

Defund the tax police? Why stop there?

Why not repeal the income tax and disband the IRS? Let the government run like Wikipedia ... via voluntary donations. Plus, let’s allow the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives to cause the United States to default on its debt.

Can you say, “America’s credit rating goes into the toilet”?

And we should repeal all gun safety laws, allowing more people with histories of crime and/or mental illness, to obtain weapons legally.

But higher on the McCarthy-Jordan agenda is to expose Hunter Biden’s laptop — and recommend that the DOJ prosecute the pitiful drug addict for his weaknesses ...and for the pictures of his nether regions.

If the Republicans do all of the foregoing, the voters will know about it. God bless our freedom of the press!

Twenty-twenty-four election, thy name is “anticipation.”

Jody McGhee

High Point