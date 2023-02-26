Local GOP can do better than Logan

As a constituent of Board of Education District 3, I applaud the school board for not seating Michael Logan. Logan’s posts on social media and verbiage to his colleagues comes across as racist and homophobic, and he has been described as “divisive” by some of his peers at Southern Guilford High School. My question is not why he hasn’t been seated, but why do Republicans want to seat such a person? My other question is why is such a person teaching if he cannot embrace and support all students in his care?

School board member Linda Welborn says that Logan’s dissenters are “nitpicking.” Why does she consider people who stand up for all children, regardless of their minority status, “nitpickers”? Are these really the people we want running our schools? Seems to me we’d want folks who care about not only educating all kids but also in protecting all kids. Will Welborn and Logan really protect students whom they hold in such disregard? I doubt it.

So, to members of our school board who are standing firm: Thank you.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

School board was partisan all along

In response to the letter of Feb 17, “Hardister bill” (which, by the way, was passed with bipartisan support), the writer accuses Rep. Hardister of being responsible for making the school board elections partisan. School board elections have always been partisan, if not in name, certainly in deed.

Mr Hardister and a few others a few years back simply supported removing the cloak that concealed the obvious. Is there any doubt about the party affiliation of the majority on the school board today?

If the writer is looking to “find the worst of today’s politicians,” he only needs to look at the Democratically controlled school board, which s denying representation for the citizens in District 3. The only way the school board could come close to being nonpartisan is to require all candidates to be registered as unaffiliated or independent and that’s not going to happen.

By calling Mr. Hardister an “arsonist” and “a puppy dog,” the writer steps over the bounds of respectful political discourse into the area of meanspirited partisan bigotry.

Gene Lemons

Greensboro

Teach the truth

I grew up as a white male in the 1950s and 1960s, and like tens of thousands of Alabama fourth graders, I was taught from the standard textbook, “Know Alabama.” “Know Alabama” glorified the South and secession, depicted plantations as happy places, portrayed enslaved people as contented with their lives, defended slavery as a system of labor, trumpeted the bravery and superiority of Confederate soldiers, depicted carpetbaggers as dishonest thieves, romanticized Ku Klux Klan violence as keeping “law and order,” and much more.

“Know Alabama” was used in segregated white schools and African-American schools alike. That was our “history,” taught to us when segregation was considered the norm and the virtuous way to live. White supremacy was assumed. Political power and economic power were not to be shared with African Americans.

The Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, and as late as the early 1980s, I heard a white person long for the days “when people knew their place.” I believe that the indoctrination many of us got as children remains with us today, manifest in various ways. One way is to fear and oppose teaching American history that plainly tells the truth about the horrors and evils of slavery, candidly documents the violent suppression of African Americans after emancipation, and honestly faces the harm caused to our African-American sisters and brothers by Jim Crow laws. Black History Month can be a start, but one month’s truth-telling is woefully insufficient to correct decades and decades of false-telling.

Bobby Sharp

Winston-Salem

Price of progress?

I recently attended another excellent show at Tanger Center the other evening. Beautiful venue, well-staffed by helpful and attentive neighbors. Truly a pleasure. Being a local I am one of the many who avoid the parking decks — well-lit and also helpfully staffed — and park on the surrounding streets, the short walk and brief exercise are welcome and we usually have a pleasant conversation along the way.

I’d love for a “responsible person” — politician or city administrator, to walk around and actually interact with the crowds entering and exiting the area to see and smell what visitors to our city experience: randomly ending and torn-up sidewalks, unmarked, dimly lit walkways by ongoing construction, standing water surrounded by miscellaneous debris. Quite enlightening. I understand that these conditions are “a price of progress” but perhaps some attention to detail is warranted.

Dan Donovan

Greensboro