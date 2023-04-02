I love America

An opinion column by Charles Davenport Jr. (“Taught to be a ‘victim’ of the United States,” April 2, posted online March 30) suggests that people who do not live like him don’t love America.

Do CEO’s who send jobs to China love America? Do polluters love America?

Do politicians who subvert the right to vote love America?

Do the Jan. 6 rioters love America?

Do gun shop owners who sell assault-style weapons to drug dealers and mass murderers love America?

I am a second-generation Mexican American. I do not live like Charles Davenport and I love America, warts and all.

Danny Nanez

Greensboro

Let it play out

When claims of massive election fraud arose suggesting Donald Trump hadn’t lost the election, I recall saying to some left-leaning friends that we needed to let the investigations play out. If evidence emerged that there was significant fraud, we had to deal with it and try to figure out a way forward. We now know there was no evidence of large-scale improprieties.

The former president has been indicted. Please correct me if I’m wrong but it was a group of people sitting on a grand jury who determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with issuing charges. This wasn’t the DA acting on his own for political reasons. I suggest a similar wait-and-see attitude be adopted here. A jury will see the evidence and make a determination. We need to let that process play out and not make uninformed statements about whether or not the former president is guilty. He’s entitled to his day in court.

Some might argue that a former president or one who is running for office should not be held accountable for past deeds. I disagree.

This process being followed is how a civilized society is supposed to operate. No one is above the law. Yes, it is sad that for the first time a former president has been indicted. Let’s not make it worse by trying to interfere with the process.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

May we pray

The N.C. Legislature’s Prayer (for those who overrode Gov. Cooper’s veto of the gun-permit repeal):

Our gun owners, who make hell on Earth,

Hollow be your barrels.

Your bullets come,

Your will be done,

Sending innocent neighbors to heaven

Give us this day, our daily lead,

Forgive us our bad aim,

As we mow down those with the bad sense to be near us,

Lead us not into articulate negotiation,

But deliver us from thoughtful reflection,

For the magazine, the powder, and the gory,

Are yours, now and until hell freezes over.

Amen and pass the ammunition.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Do-Nothings

Is our Congress, both federal and state, so lacking in constructing any reasonable solution to our gun and mental health crisis, have settled on “There is nothing we can do”?

I work every day, solving problems, and the day I say something like that is the day I would be fired. Did we elect a bunch of do-nothings?

Long before the Second Amendment was thought of, before the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence described the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Tell that to all the kids and teachers being shot.

Our own N.C. legislature has now removed the check by local sheriffs to get a licensed handgun. Way to go — more guns, less safety. If you, the elected officials, have no ideas, or really bad ideas, you don’t belong in office. If you, the voter,s can’t think beyond single issues, can’t think beyond party, are stuck on people who do not have a clue how to govern according to the laws of the United States — please stop electing the Do-Nothings and the Tear It All Down Clowns.

James Franz

Greensboro

Plant dogwoods

As you drive, walk or cycle around Greensboro, I’m sure you will notice the beautiful dogwood trees. Though a little early, their flowers are peaking now. If you look a little closer and you will see a lot of dead branches on the trees.

These are not only gorgeous trees, but they are also the North Carolina state flower. For many people they also have a special Easter meaning . They are native to our area, but they are dying. They only have a life expectancy of about 75 years.

So cut down that Bradford pear tree and plant a dogwood.

Burton Kennedy

Greensboro