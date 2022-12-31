Sunday's letters, January 1, 2023

Leonard Pitts’ retirement

We still can’t believe that Leonard Pitts has retired his column! We have enjoyed, been moved by, sympathized with, chuckled over and been saddened by his columns, over many — enough for him, apparently, though not enough for us — years. His passion, his indignation, his disgust, his wonder, so often reflected what we were feeling, though not put into words as succinctly and entertainingly as his. (His writing has always been a delight, regardless of the topic.)

So often over the years his column was included in various papers we have read as a much-needed balance for other columnists; we can’t think who will play that role now, certainly not as satisfyingly as he has. So, we thank him and we will miss him.

We will be looking for that novel soon…

Robin Root and Pete Pintler

Greensboro

No notice for ‘blackouts’

Evidently, Greensboro was the epicenter of Duke Energy’s botched rollout of “rolling blackouts” on Dec. 24. Electricity for approximately 1,000 customers along the N. Holden Road corridor was turned off that morning in a blackout lasting nearly six hours. Many never received texts as is normal for outages.

Duke’s Twitter feed and Zoom video spokesperson Jeff Brooks stated outages were to be “short and temporary,” but that “long restoration” times may occur in “some instances.” Local TV news quoted Duke Energy as stating that the grid network confluence is such that Greensboro is an important load to reduce. In other words, get used to it.

Capital energy projects are expensive, have decade-long implementation times and a lot of political costs. Duke Energy may not make enough profit to be able to invest accordingly. Personally, I think it is stupid to force replacing the old grid before the new one is ready, but that’s not the point of this letter.

If North Carolina must join the third world relative to electricity distribution, with “rolling blackouts” the norm, Duke Energy should at least learn how to limit the blackouts to reasonable times and provide advance notice.

Ralph McNinch

Greensboro

Simplify the code

In reference to the Dec. 28 Catherine Rampell column “Why did the IRS drop the ball on Trump’s tax audit?”: Instead of spending $80 million on an army of new IRS agents, why not just simplify the tax code so everyone, including the IRS, can understand it?

Tony Bullock

Greensboro

Discuss these questions

Discussion questions:

Would an offer to Russia of NATO membership stimulate some long-needed soul-searching on both sides and perhaps lead to a solution on Ukraine?

Should those convicted of transgressions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, be sent to Guantanamo?

Since the Second Amendment provides rights only to “keep and bear arms,” wouldn’t prohibition of bullets make America safe from the ongoing orgy of firearms carnage?

If our justice system de-emphasized retribution and emphasized reconciliation, rehabilitation, forgiveness and healing, would there be fewer prisons and safer communities?

Since a survey shows that most natural-born U.S. citizens would flunk the American history and government test that immigrants must pass to gain citizenship, who are the better citizens?

Why do some parents fear the (nonexistent) indoctrination of their young children from school curricula but take pride when their older children submit to military indoctrination that trains them to blindly follow commands, including orders to kill people?

Would teaching critical thinking — the skill of discerning facts from fiction and making sound judgements — in schools preclude any purported need for limiting access to books or discussion topics?

If voters were critical thinkers, would we have different elected officials?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Out-of-control spending

Congress just passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that funded the government and the military for a year. It also had $50 billion for the war in Ukraine and $867 million for border security for eight other countries.

If you are an American — not a Democrat or Republican, but an American — you should be appalled at the waste of money on noncitizens of the U.S. The federal deficit is more than $31 trillion and they can find $60 billion for other countries.

The federal government out of control and we keep voting the same lame politicians back in. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville