Sunday's letters, July 10, 2022

Choice words

You recently published two notable letters to the editor.

One writer said, “I am proud of our city and its people,” and “Greensboro’s best days are yet to come” (July 5).

Another said we should “learn to disagree without being disagreeable,” “vote for those who are not intractable in their views,” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (July 6).

That’s what I’m talking about.

Ed Winslow

Greensboro

The few, the loud

I just did a little figuring.

If you add up the total memberships of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and other Trump loyalists, the total of these groups whom Trump launched on the U.S. Congress is less than 50,000, which is less than a third of the population of Alamance County.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

Invest in the future

Spend just five minutes in the all-new Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House and you will be immersed in a living, breathing and fluttering metaphor for the Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC’s) vision, mission and trajectory over the last decade. From the hundreds of native butterfly eggs covering healthy, green host plants to the countless colorful caterpillars and mysterious clinging chrysalises filled with the secrets of metamorphosis, the butterfly house experience is about beauty, change, transformation and the power of knowledge. It is a magical place.

Greensboro, like the GSC, is always evolving. But evolution can be a precarious process. Greensboro is poised for great things, but we must continue to focus on the things in life and society that truly matter: safety, a quality science- and history-rich education, wide-open green spaces for outdoor exploration, cultural attractions that teach and inspire, and innovative quality-of-life experiences that separate us from the pack.

In 2009, you blessed the GSC with your bond vote. That $20 million transformed into $45 million, thanks to amazing private donors and a solid business model. On July 26 you can help us keep the metamorphosis alive. Please vote yes for the GSC on Parks and Recreation Bond.

Glenn Dobrogosz

Greensboro

A serious leader for councilperson

Nancy Hoffmann as councilperson for District 4 understands the importance of showing up, doing the work and being accountable. She is a serious leader.

She not only researches and understands the issues, but also reaches out to folks who understand specific issues and can lend insight.

She knows a city is only as healthy and strong as its citizens. She believes two things provide stability to people’s lives: a good job and a safe, secure home. Nancy Hoffmann cares about providing safe, affordable housing and jobs with good wages and benefits.

She championed investing in Greensboro’s infrastructure and recreation and cultural assets, enabling our city to attract world-class companies like Publix, Toyota and Boom Supersonic, which is creating 4,500 new jobs.

She led passage of the 2016 housing bond, which has enabled 1,700 families to move into permanent homes.

Nancy Hoffmann brings a wealth of business and community service experience to the council. She is a coalition builder and good for Greensboro as a leader. Nancy Hoffmann has earned her reputation as a council member who gets the job done.

We need to keep Nancy Hoffmann working for us and Greensboro.

Marsha Glazman