Sunday's letters, July 17, 2022

Malpractice

Medical charges often look outlandishly high to us patients. I cannot imagine what people do who have no insurance coverage. Some charges look like outright abuse of the system to me.

Here is my latest example: My wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test in April. Our primary care doctor said to call Cone Pharmacy at Wesley Long Hospital. A nurse practitioner (NP) took my call. She asked our symptoms and then said to drive over and pick up molnupiravir pills for each of us. My insurance was billed 73 cents for my 40 pills. The telephone call was billed at $255 and logged as a 21- to 30-minute call. In fact, it actually lasted less than 10 minutes.

Two weeks later my wife still tested positive, so she called the same NP and was told not to worry, since we can show as positive for months after an infection. Yep ... another $255 call was billed to her insurance company.

Really, folks? Can our medical system survive this way?

William Courter

Greensboro

I don’t give a flip

If your economic level has put you above everyday worries such as making your rent or mortgage payment or filling up your gas tank or putting food on the family table or watching your savings or 401(k), if you even have them, melt away, then good for you. You probably have the time to tune in to the round-the-clock, station-to-station, made-for-TV “I hate Trump docuseries” about “saving democracy.”

The 70% of our American working class that is forced to live paycheck to paycheck is much more concerned about saving our economy.

They, like me, couldn’t give a flip about Trump. The policies being initiated to create a liberal world order are destroying our once-vibrant economy and are causing unnecessary punishment of our working class. The utopian dream of a liberal world order will not include the working class anyway.

John Meyler

Greensboro

Walking the talk

In February 2016, I lost my son Tre to gun violence. I knew I had to do something to honor his memory and help my community. I organized a support group, “Families Against Senseless Killings.” We help families navigate the judicial system and their emotions.

Through my work I met another group of dedicated mothers, “Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence.” It was founded by Tonya McCrimmon after the loss of her son Ernest.

Together we are dedicated to supporting families and stopping gun violence. On Wednesdays we walk neighborhoods impacted by gun violence. We are joined by officers from the Greensboro Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and members of Crime Stoppers. It helps build relationships and trust between residents and law enforcement. And it keeps alive the memories of those we lost.

Also joining us are Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council members Sharon Hightower and Marikay Abuzuaiter. They have built relationships with the mothers. It’s important for us to see that our elected officials are engaged and that they care. It also gives residents an opportunity to engage directly with council members.

We need more elected officials like Nancy, Sharon and Marikay to join us!

Irish Spencer

Greensboro

Correct usage

Could the News & Record please implement a policy that requires the use of correct words for letters to the editor? Recent examples include “unborn human baby.” If it is unborn then it is a fetus or possibly an embryo, if the development is soon enough after fertilization.

After birth, by all means the correct term is a baby, but until then it is a fetus.

Thomas Hefner

McLeansville

We need Outling

Care about Greensboro as an inclusive, equitable community? Then vote by July 26 for Justin Outling as mayor.

Greensboro is one of most attractive places to live and work in the Southeast and should set the standard for equity and inclusion in the nation. But if we don’t vote for new leadership, we will not just stagnate, we will fall back.

Greensboro needs strategic thinking and effective and responsive leadership, not symbolism and photo ops. We’re tired of empty words that don’t put food on the table of people who are struggling. Prosperity in some parts of town doesn’t mean an equitable community for all.

I respect and trust Justin. Yes, he lives in a part of town that’s prosperous, but he hasn’t forgotten the rest of town. As a city councilperson on a poorly functioning board also lacking leadership, Justin has put in the work to know issues and facts and he cares to engage with populations historically excluded from the conversation.

Some criticize Justin for being an attorney or for what council district he represents. But he has come up from a hardworking family and knows what both success and struggle look like. These are reasons we need Justin Outling.

Robert Winslow III

Greensboro