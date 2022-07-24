Sunday's letters, July 24, 2022

Setting priorities

In a letter on July 17, a writer makes the point that he places a much higher priority on addressing economic woes than on observing the work of the Jan. 6 committee. While the state of the economy is important, shouldn’t free and fair elections be deserving of our attention? Can’t we focus on two problems at the same time?

Donald Trump is not the only focus of these hearings. We are learning about all the chicanery that went on behind the scenes by others. People involved in those activities, like the rioters on the 6th, need to pay a penalty for their actions as a means of discouraging them and others from ever attempting something similar.

I wonder if the writer’s priorities would be reversed if President Biden and his supporters attempted to steal the 2024 election in the same fashion as what is playing out in the hearings. We need to think about the collective good and not focus solely on our own interests. Some issues — like the survival of our democracy — should be important to all Americans.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Mark Martin?

Almost a month ago, Allen Johnson raised questions about Mark Martin, the newly appointed dean of the new law school at High Point University. It had been reported in the Washington Post that on the evening of the insurrection, Martin made a phone call to Trump and that weeks earlier Martin had participated in discussions with Trump about "'deep state' manipulation of voting machines."

Johnson encouraged Martin, and Nido Qubein, the HPU president, to be forthcoming about Martin’s alleged involvement in Trump’s efforts to stay in power.

On July 17, a New York Times article about another lawyer who gave Trump advice mentioned Martin’s Jan. 6 conversation with Trump.

I am sure that the Jan. 6 committee and national news media will try to learn more about the advice Martin gave to Trump. I encourage the News & Record to press for answers from Martin and Qubein, as there are local implications. Your readers deserve to know if the dean at a local law school, or the president of a local university, are among those who advocated or supported, or now advocate or support, efforts to prevent the legitimate transition from one presidency to the next.

Richard Zweigenhaft

Greensboro

New rule

Here's how the Supreme Court should work: Any man who has not had a pregnancy, a menstrual cycle or anything related to a woman's reproductive system should recuse himself from making any decisions about a woman's body.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Freezing 'ICE 2.0'

On behalf of the Immigration Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, I want to thank Gov. Cooper for his recent and thoughtful refusal to sign HB 370, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sponsored bill nicknamed "ICE 2.0."

It is evident to us that this bill was reintroduced after his previous veto in order to reignite a fear-fire among his constituents prior to our pending elections. Stated reasons for the veto are valid: We already have mechanisms in place to prosecute and incarcerate dangerous criminals; quite simply this bill would be unconstitutional in our state.

With thanks for his convictions and his loyalty, both to his oath of office and to the people of North Carolina who hopefully are able to distinguish between valid and unfettered dangers and emotional appeals to our worst instincts.

Christine Chambers-Merriman

Greensboro

Coddling dictators

Did you see the picture of ''our'' president giving a fist-bump to the dictator of Saudi Arabia? At least he didn't dance with the dictator like former President Trump.

I think that it is a shame that we have never had a president who is willing to oppose all dictators.

We never will as long as the two-party system rules our country. Appeasing dictators is wrong.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro