Sunday's letters, July 3, 2022

Martin and HPU

I read with interest the recent Bottom Line article about Mark Martin’s stellar qualifications to be the founding dean of the new High Point University Law School (Robert H. Edmunds Jr., “Martin is committed to the rule of law”). It’s wonderful to have found someone with such an outstanding background and experience.

However, I wouldn’t hire anyone for any job at all who was secretive about his recent past. In this case, Martin is being secretive about his possible participation in a plot to undo an election, culminating in a violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol that cost lives and nearly overturned a national election.

People change. I would suggest that Martin is no longer such an unimpeachable candidate for any position at any university, much less that of dean of a law school.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Hapless Biden

Is it just me or have the authors of the letters to the editor completely abandoned the defense of Joe Biden and this hapless administration?

The first couple of months of this disastrous regime had many liberals defending his approach to governing with climate change, social justice and income inequity on the front burner.

Then came: the East Coast gas shortages; the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan where 13 brave American military personnel died needlessly; spiking gas prices; 8.6% inflation; supply chain issues; baby formula shortages.

Now it’s not “Biden is doing a great job,” but rather “Look what Trump said on Jan. 6, 2021,” and “Trump’s Supreme Court has reversed the right to abortion!” and “Putin’s price hikes” (what a joke that is), etc., etc., etc.

Joe Biden is the best thing that has happened to the Republican Party since Jimmy Carter. I only hope we can survive until some adults are back in charge next year.

John Parson

Stokesdale

Lurching backward

Much is being said about the catastrophic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A clear majority of Americans disagrees with this ruling, which sets the country back 50 years and will cause immense suffering and death. But it’s even worse than that. The partisan majority on the Supreme Court is dragging us back to the 19th century.

With radical, unprecedented rulings on guns, religion, abortion, the environment, voting and immigration, the Supreme Court is determined to go back to a time when women and people of color were property, not recognized as full human beings with protected civil rights.

They call this “originalism,” but that is a cover story to ascribe to the founders ideas that they either did not hold (they strongly believed in the separation of church and state, for example) or are absurd when considered in the context of the 21st century.

Of course, we can’t go back to the 19th century, as much as the Republican Party and its unholy alliance of gun manufacturers, corporate polluters and evangelical zealots might want us to. We can only lurch into a future with a dying planet and a crippled democracy.

Vote like your life depends on it. It well may.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Good riddance, ACC

Regarding the sports page headline on June 30: “Budget puts ACC up for grabs”:

No longer is this about our ACC athletes, universities and fans! Just money, money, money!

While our country suffers through the end of a pandemic, record-high inflation, a soaring cost of living and almost out-of-sight ticket prices for athletic events, the overpaid executives of the ACC sneer and demand more money.

Let them go. Get the hell out of Greensboro, which has fed and supported you since 1953. Take your inflated egos and salaries somewhere else.

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Church and state

Sadly, this Independence Day marks a step backward for our secular nation. A recent slate of rulings from our conservative-leaning Supreme Court has eroded the wall of separation between church and state that our founders constructed nearly 250 years ago.

In the past month, the high court has ruled in support of tax dollars for religious schools and prayers during football games and against a woman’s right to choose whether to continue her pregnancy.

This religious-leaning court and its rulings do not reflect the direction of our nation, where nearly one in three Americans now identify as having “no religion,” according to Pew Research. In Guilford County, 22% of the population identifies as religiously unaffiliated, according to PRRI Research.

I’m proud to count myself as one of the more than 75 million secular Americans who are not religious. And I’m proud to be a member of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), which has been fighting to protect our “sacred” separation of church and state.

This Independence Day weekend, let’s reaffirm our commitment to keep religion out of government. Because there is no freedom of religion without a government that is free from religion.

Candace Gorham

Greensboro

Right direction

It is so encouraging that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law this past week. As columnist E.J. Dionne notes on June 28, “Do not underestimate the significance of this victory. The bill is certainly not all we need, but it takes major steps in the right direction.” Amen.

What lawmakers could agree on included stronger background checks, promotion of red-flag laws and reviews of mental health records for gun purchasers under 21.

Dionne is also clear that the voices of fed-up Americans have gotten us to this point — through rallies, letter-writing and “relentless organizing” over many years. Let’s keep up the pressure to find even more common ground on gun safety and curb the senseless wasting of lives by firearm.

Kate Seel

Greensboro

A sweet moment

Today I had an appointment with the VA clinic in Kernersville. As I was leaving the clinic, at a small table near the exit were three young ladies with a sign in front of the table that said “Free Cookies.” Recognizing right away that they were Girl Scout cookies, which I must admit I have a weakness for, I stopped to see the variety they were selling, thinking this was a buy-one, get-one-free kind of deal.

After making my selection I asked how much I owed them and they said, “Oh no, they are free.” One of them gave me a star from a flag that had flown in the nation’s capital with the explanation that it was a reminder that we veterans are not forgotten. She also thanked me for my service.

Having endured the wrath, humiliation and disrespect that I and so many other Vietnam veterans faced when we came home — and having to watch today on TV the number of young people denigrating this country with no clue about the sacrifice so many made to enable them to do so — seeing these young ladies thanking veterans for their service gives me hope for the future of this country.

I would like to thank the parents of these young ladies and the Girl Scouts of America. You have lifted my spirits and made my day.

Thomas R. Tubbs

Madison