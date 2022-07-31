Sunday's letters, July 31, 2022

No substance

Allen Johnson, Greensboro’s very own self-appointed, one-man Jan. 6 committee, is at it again. Javert Johnson can’t seem to understand the silence of the otherwise ever-loquacious Nido Qubein about High Point University’s new law school dean, Mark Martin. I think I can help.

First of all, silence is golden. Second, Johnson is after a story in order to sell newspapers, not because of some threat to American democracy posed by Mark Martin. Third, actions always speak louder than words.

There is no more patriotic person within this solar system or the one recently discovered than Nido Qubein. I dare say that the Lebanese-born Qubein’s bona fides in regard to love of America dwarf those of the white-male-baiter Johnson. I gather JJ has not been on HPU’s campus lately or attended any of its marvelous — and often free — programs.

I read and reread editor Johnson’s editorial in the July 27 edition of the N&R. I searched and searched in vain for something substantive in Allen’s words worth indicting Dean Martin. I came up dry. Methinks JJ has a well-earned or even only honorary Ph.D. in innuendo.

Johnson would do better even at this late date to try sucking the borscht out of Stalin’s moustache than trying to suck a story to which he is not entitled out of Nido or Nido’s new dean.

James Lutzweiler

Jamestown

Qubein’s silence

As a faithful reader of letters to the editor, I am often struck by the abundance of intelligence and good will exhibited by my fellow citizens. Just as often, too, I marvel at the ignorance and hate spewed forth.

Today’s selection (July 24) was especially appealing because all of the letters seemed to be truly thoughtful, low-key and well-written. (Granted, I agree with all of today’s letters — no telling what tomorrow may bring!) One letter in particular — the one wondering why we haven’t heard from High Point University in regard to the new law school dean’s association with Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the will of the people in our last election — was especially interesting.

My impression of HPU President Nido Qubein is that in the past he has been particularly adept at jumping on any scrap of publicity that includes HPU, so it is especially worrying that he has been so silent on this subject. Perhaps he will come forward to enlighten us soon. I hope so.

Ken Sisk

Greensboro

Younger leaders

Two front-page articles on July 26 caught my attention: “Poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices” and “Voters: New voices needed in politics.”

How about marrying these two articles, with the result being congressional term limits?

Axios reports that the average American is 20 years younger than the average age of congressional members. They also report that less than 5% of Congress is in the 25- to 40-year-old range, compared to 33% of the U.S. population. Forty percent of current senators are 65 or older. Many of these dinosaurs have been roaming the halls of Congress for 40-plus years.

On a similar note, how about a younger president? I’m almost 59 years old and have yet to have a younger president during my lifetime. Just wishful thinking.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

No to contraception?

On July 21 the House of Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act introduced by Rep. Kathy Manning by a vote of 228-195. Two things are remarkable about this bill: First, that it had to be introduced at all; and second, that only eight Republicans, none of whom were from North Carolina, voted for it.

The bill is necessary because, according to Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion on the repeal of Roe v. Wade, all of the court’s related rulings, including the rights to contraception and marriage equality, are now open to reconsideration.

Indeed, two days earlier, on July 19, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 267-157, thanks to the support of 47 Republicans. I applaud this effort to protect marriage equality through federal law.

I am shocked and puzzled, however, that guaranteeing the right to contraception garnered so little support from Republicans. Isn’t it responsible to use birth control as a protection against unwanted pregnancies and a deterrence to abortion?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Rep. Manning’s bill will pass the Senate before the midterm election. So, when you vote in November, remember that Ted Budd rejects the Right to Contraception Act, but Cheri Beasley supports it.

Denise Baker

Greensboro