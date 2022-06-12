Sunday's letters, June 12, 2022

The right to read

I was so very heartened by Holly Weaver’s recent account (“To ban it or not,” Ideas, June 5) of her battle with the pernicious impulse to ban books in our classrooms. Ms. Weaver is to be lauded for her courage and her integrity in defending not only a specific text — the novel, “Salvage the Bones” — but also all stories that illuminate both common human frailty and resilience.

Ms. Weaver is obviously doing good and significant work in her classroom; the evidence of that good work can be seen in the response made by her students to the threat leveled at their own right to read. The only thing those students are being “groomed” for is a life shaped for informed, intelligent citizenship.

Why should we be so fearful of such a thing?

Greg Morris

Greensboro

A death race

Driving home from a recent vacation, we passed Newtown, Conn., the site of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. We talked about the loss, pain and trauma that victims’ families must be enduring to this day. In the aftermath of Buffalo’s racially motivated shooting, we bemoaned the fact that, unique to our country, mass killings are only becoming more frequent. Thirty minutes later, on the radio, we learned that another incomprehensible tragedy occurred that morning at a Texas elementary school.

These mass killings are not aberrations, but a reflection of the sickness that permeates our values and politics. Disturbed people and white nationalists, emboldened by Fox News and extremist media, have streamlined access to deadly weapons. It’s as if getting more weapons in people’s hands — no matter their mental competence or training — is the mission of one political party.

The GOP — in lockstep behind Trump, promoting the Big Lie, inciting fear and deepening division, prioritizing power and money over the health, safety and security of people — represents the most destructive force we face. Our only hope is to vote them out. Otherwise, with them in power, we will remain in a race between the death of our democracy and death itself.

Brian Goldberg

Greensboro

Other problems

There has been an expected spate of letters regarding gun violence after recent mass shootings. While many writers have expressed sincere concerns about preventing these tragedies, others are shamelessly exploiting them as election fodder. One recently wrote of senatorial candidate Ted Budd: "He doesn't really care if this cycle goes on and on, as long as he can cash the NRA checks."

So ... Ted Budd supports mass murder if he can make money from it? Really?

There is no doubt that gun violence is a plague on our society. However, we face other problems as well. Few recent letters address the economy, record-high gas prices, staggering inflation, mass illegal immigration, record fentanyl deaths, our proxy war with Russia, baby formula shortages and significant increases in urban crime.

There is a reason, of course: Democrats cannot run on those issues come November. They would rather talk about gun control, Jan. 6, and their two holy grails: abortion and climate change. We'll see what issues resonate with a parent who just spent $120 to fill up their tank in order to drive to multiple stores to hopefully find a can of baby formula.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Minority rule

The Supreme Court will soon end Roe v. Wade. Congress can pass legislation codifying a woman’s right to choose, which would require overcoming the Senate’s filibuster.

According to a Gallup poll in May 2022, 55% of adult Americans are pro-choice, 39% are pro-life and 5% are neither. With properly marshalled forces, and voter turnout spurred to high levels, this is doable.

A poll undertaken by Morning Support and Politico in May 2022 indicated that 73% of adults strongly support universal background checks for all gun sales. With that huge majority, elections of pro-gun safety candidates should assure passage of background checks and other commonsense reform measures in local, state and national jurisdictions.

The NRA frightens office holders needlessly. Their preaching that any gun safety law is the start of a slippery slope leading to repeal of the Second Amendment is bogus.

Only a minority of Americans are pro-life and against gun safety reform laws. We should not be ruled by minorities on either of these vital issues. Overcoming gerrymandering challenges and the Senate filibuster complicates the tasks but shouldn’t curtail the effort.

Richard J Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

Third party needed

Theodore Roosevelt, Robert La Follette, William Jennings Bryan, even Woodrow Wilson (on everything except race), were some of the original "progressives" in America. They were the champions of honest government, both political and social reformers, the "trust busters" of their era. They sought to make government work for the common citizen, against the corruption of giant corporations and monopolies.

Today this honored name has been hijacked by the radical left, fanatics who would not recognize a real progressive if they married one, and the mainstream media have unquestioningly aided and abetted the heist.

So let's be honest: A "progressive" today represents the radical-left wing of our political spectrum, extreme liberals, if you will! Somehow they have hijacked the leadership of the venerable Democratic Party, which used to be the party of the blue-collar, working American. The "grand old" Republican Party has suffered exactly the same kind of hijacking by its radical, fascist Trump faction.

Neither political party represents its roots in American politics any longer. They are both dangerous, radical frauds, and it's time voters recognized that fact. America desperately needs a rational, middle-class, third party.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Wondering

A couple of points to ponder. How many AR-15s has Ted Budd's gun store sold and to whom? It does make you wonder — and worry.

Rod Jackson

Greensboro

Blaming police

Regarding wrongful death lawsuits filed against Greensboro police officers:

I don't know the solution but something seems wrong. Where were the families of these homeless, mentally disturbed men before they were killed by police officers doing their jobs? I know it is difficult to help a disturbed adult relative and no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a life, but it seems sad that the police officers often get the blame for doing their job using accepted practices.

I expect some of these families are approached by these "high-profile" lawyers. These attorneys usually get up to 40% of the settlement.

If Greensboro is having difficulty recruiting police officers, I understand why.

Tennie Skladanowski

Greensboro