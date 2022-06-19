Sunday's letters, June 19, 2022

Bad manners

I immediately noticed something regarding the June 12 photo of a North Carolina Senate Rules Committee meeting that convened on May 31.

To the gentleman in a regular seat who was turned fully away from the young high schooler speaking against House Bill 755: Are you unaware of proper decorum? No one should have to speak to the back of an audience member’s head. Whether or not this was intentional, it is rude behavior by an adult who should know better.

As a veteran teacher, I not only expect my students to face me when I conduct class, but also maintain eye contact so that I know they are engaged. I expect the same courtesy when students give presentations to their classmates. Anything less indicates a lack of attention and a measure of disrespect for the speaker.

A young man from Greensboro took the time to come to Raleigh to share his view before an N.C. Senate committee. The least all members of the committee should do is listen respectfully and thoughtfully.

Marcia James

Jamestown

Plain and simple

The gun safety issue is simple. “Well regulated militia” does not mean zero restrictions on gun ownership. The available evidence is that many Republicans want guns, including assault-style weapons (capable of literally blowing people’s heads off), to be obtainable by any American citizen, without regard to a history of crime, violence or mental illness.

If Republicans do not want such laxity, will some kind person please point me in the direction of evidence to that effect?

I strongly suspect that Sen. Mitch McConnell has told Sen. John Cornyn to pretend to play along with the Democrats ... and then, when the temperature is lower, agree to make thoughts and prayers tax-deductible. (Apologies for the gallows humor.)

CNN’s Jake Tapper made a wise observation to Stephen Colbert recently. Tapper agreed that polls show that close to 90% of Americans polled are in favor of universal background checks. But the problem is that does not mean that 90% of voters feel the same way. If voters wanted change, they would vote for change. But, sadly, that is not the world in which we live.

Single-issue voting usually turns me off. Not in this case, however.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Kangaroo court

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 congressional committee is nothing more than a Soviet-style show trial in which the guilty verdict is already known.

This charade is a sculpted propaganda exhibition with its conspicuous video clips.

It all may be dramatic but it reveals the nakedly partisan nature of this witch hunt.

This political theater is being played out for the purpose of smearing Donald Trump and MAGA world.

The members of this Democratic tantrum, including the humorless RINO (Republican in Name Only) Liz Cheney, are puppets in this dog-and-pony show.

No one was killed on Jan. 6 except protester Ashli Babbitt.

We, all of us, should be embarrassed by this perversion of justice.

The Democrats are fooling no one with this kangaroo court pretending to seek truth.

To quote H.L. Mencken: "No one ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people."

Fred Gregory

Greensboro

Who's fooling whom?

Regarding his column, "Lots of people played the fool for Trump," June 16:

Leonard Pitts asks, and I quote: "Don't you feel kind of stupid right now? Doesn't the revelation it was all a con leave you filling like a sucker? Doesn't simple human pride have you smarting, at least a little bit?"

You could ask the same questions about Joe Biden. Don't you feel kind of stupid that you voted for higher gas prices, 8.9% inflation, illegal immigrants flooding the border, war in Europe?

Pitts says Donald Trump does not love you but none of this happened under Donald Trump; it happened under Joe Biden. So I guess Joe Biden does not love you, either. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville