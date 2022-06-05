Sunday's letters, June 5, 2022

Protections end

As parents prepare for the birth of a baby, they secure a crib with closely fitted parallel slats to protect their newborn, the crib being only one item among many necessary for the baby’s safety and comfort. A car seat to transport their baby home from the hospital, required by law, a safe stroller, clothing infused with a fire repellent, and toys, certified safe, are among the other items needed to protect their newborn.

When the baby becomes a toddler and begins to explore the neighborhood a bit, a helmet now offers protection for falls he/she may have, replaced later with another one for bicycle safety. Within their home, parents put materials out of the reach of the child and check to ensure that any medications have mandated child-resistant caps.

When the child turns 5, this precious protected one heads to elementary school, where there is no regulation, no law for protection against the carnage of a semi-automatic weapon created for military use but easily purchased by any 18-year-old. We protect our children in their preschool years, yet many legislators are unwilling to extend any regulations to the heinous weapons that kill our children.

Levina Kollar

Greensboro

WMD in the US

Mass shootings occur frequently in the U.S. for one obvious reason. It’s the only country where weapons of war can be purchased by just about anyone age 18 or older.

AR-15s have been used in 12 mass shootings over the last decade, including the two most recent ones. Based on the M16 that American soldiers carried in Vietnam, these AR-15s and similar semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines are designed to kill many people very quickly.

To make the slaughter even more horrific, many of these gunmen use hollow-point bullets that open on impact to cause traumatic damage to tissue and bone. One of the reasons that the parents at Uvalde had to provide DNA was because the authorities could not identify the bodies of the severely wounded children.

Assault-style weapons were banned in the U.S. from 1994-2004. In order to get legislation passed, however, Republicans insisted on a sunset provision and George W. Bush refused to renew the law.

If you’re disgusted with the insincerity of “thoughts and prayers,” you have a unique opportunity to contribute to a national solution this November by voting for Cheri Beasley, an experienced lawyer and judge, against gun store owner Ted Budd.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

Park peeves

Allen Johnson (“Road rage? In Country Park? Say it isn’t so,” May 29) nailed it again with his comments about Country Park.

I too regularly run throughout Country Park, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway. Although I have not encountered road rage, I have noted everything else mentioned: the distracted guy riding his bike while having very loud conversations on his cellphone, misuse of the walk/run and bike lanes, the cyclists who do not warn of their approach, the walkers playing music (minus earbuds) and having loud cellphone conversations no one else cares to hear, and the “cussers.”

All this sure can ruin the tranquility of an early morning run in the park. Hopefully, the offenders can reflect on these comments and be more considerate and respectful versus creating another outbreak of “trail rage.” Thanks, Allen, for bringing this to the attention of the community!

Ambrose Jones

Greensboro

Thanks for caring

An open letter to the Guilford County school board and commissioners:

Thank you for leading the way for every school in our county to become a facility that shows our children that we care about them. In this increasingly polarized and violent world, the words of Martin Luther King Jr. are more true than ever: We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. (Perhaps today we might say “family” rather than brothers.)

I hope that you make his words the basis of your decisions about future funding, staffing and curriculum. I invite all of my neighbors in Guilford County to take them into our own hearts. I know that this is difficult. What inspires me to persist is the image of a 10-year-old covering herself in the blood of her classmates in order to survive. Surely this is not the world that we want.

John DeBeer

Greensboro

Common sense

Nationwide background checks are not gun control. They are just common sense.

Banning assault-style rifles does not challenge the Second Amendment. It’s just common sense.

Eliminating mega capacity ammunition clips is not gun control. It’s just common sense.

We can do something. It’s just common sense.

Doug Copeland

Greensboro