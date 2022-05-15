Sunday's letters, May 15, 2022

Roe distraction

The Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft decision has distracted us from the war in Ukraine, which had distracted us from other issues, which had distracted us from dealing with climate chaos.

The leak itself? No big deal. It’s just one of the very rare (and of course unintentional) instances of government transparency.

But the substance of the issue itself concerns the right to life, or more specifically, the right to control another’s life and who holds that right.

Overturning this decision that has stood for half a century would give proponents of patriarchy — a rejection of the equality of sexes — control over women.

Some say abortion is murder because a zygote (fertilized egg) is a human being. That’s like saying that an acorn is an oak tree, isn’t it? Anyway, deciding when human life begins is a question for theologians or philosophers, not for politicians or jurists.

Since both patriarchy and abortion-equals-murder are tenets of the religious right, not the majority of Americans, this is a religious issue; the First Amendment should render it moot.

Want to guarantee the right to life for innocent unborn children? Save the next generation from catastrophic consequences of climate chaos.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Coliseum shines

The War Memorial Commission is often amazed by the level of events planned and coordinated by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Tanger Center. After having to cancel and reschedule anticipated events during the pandemic, and being short-staffed with full- and part-time vacancies, we are pleased to report that the coliseum and Tanger Center have bounced back by exceeding expectations.

From April 29-May 3, the coliseum and Tanger Center hosted 17 events at eight different venues, drawing 27,573 patrons. Events included three concerts, three youth sporting events, two high school proms, the multi-day Central Carolina Festival, Carolina Cobras arena football, WWE professional wrestling and the Phillips 66 Internal Team Trials, a world-class swim meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center that featured 41 Olympians setting a host of records during national broadcasts on NBC, CNBC and Olympic Channel.

The Tanger Center is a tremendous economic boost for Greensboro, having sold out top-notch shows that have attracted patrons from around the region. The venue has gained recognition for being a state-of-the-art facility and visitors appreciate the staff who provide warm greetings and hospitality.

We, the War Memorial Commission, are exceptionally proud of the hardworking, professional staff whose commitment to their work benefits the entire Greensboro community.

Maxine Bakeman

Greensboro

The writer is chair of the War Memorial Commission.

Too much power

Our presidents, past and present, should have power as an equal branch of our government, but have been given way too much power with unlimited executive orders being used to circumvent the other two branches.

Executive orders should be kept intact, but there should be a strict limit on the number of executive orders that can be issued by a president. They should only be used in extreme cases, not just on a political whim, as in past and present.

A president should not be allowed to sit behind his desk his first week in office and sign unlimited executive orders undoing almost anything from previous administrations he didn’t like politically. Some are even called “memorandums” and not published or even classified as executive orders, yet still enforced the same.

Our three branches of government should be equal and balanced, but that is no longer the case. The president’s enormous power is significant enough without unlimited executive order powers. Limit the number to a reasonable amount, to be cumulative by term in office. Elections do have consequences, but not unlimited ones.

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Consequences

John Seago, a director of Texas Right to Life, said, “a post Roe society would require a higher level of commitment and investment.”

Those financially able will still have choice; they can travel to locations out of state, but those with limited means in states that outlaw choice will have no option other than birth after a full-term pregnancy. These families or unwed mothers who can’t afford or don’t want a child, or more children, or a new child right now, and adoptive parents adding a new child will now require support services and financial assistance to ensure care for these children.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, states cannot ignore the consequences of this new reality as if nothing has changed. These unplanned children and their families will need help avoiding poverty. States allowing a right to choose would have no additional costs because nothing changed. States ending right to choose will incur additional costs.

To ensure protection for those who are newly vulnerable, Congress must legislate programs with additional resources that no-choice states must fund. Giving these children a fair start is compassionate care, consistent with the medical commitment “to do no harm.”

Bruce Bower

Greensboro