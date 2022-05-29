Sunday's letters, May 29, 2022

Burr’s silence

The New York Times just asked all 50 Republican senators, post-Uvalde, if they’d support House-passed measures to strengthen background checks for gun buyers. Four said they were “open or undecided,” 13 were “opposed or leaning no” and 33 “declined or didn’t answer.” Richard Burr was in that last category. To say he’s been a disappointment as a senator is an understatement.

Burr has effectively gone fully underground, running out the clock on his sorry term, trying to evade ethical issues relating to insider trading. He’s the No. 2 recipient of NRA money. At nearly $7 million, he only trails Mitt Romney at $13.6 million.

According to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, when Burr entered Congress in 1994, his net worth was under $190,000, but, by 2018 it had grown to more than $7.4 million (opensecrets.org). Not bad, eh?

Burr is retiring. He can’t be primaried by a wacky stop-the-steal Trumper like Ted Budd. He can stop being an in-the-tank, NRA-controlled, garden variety, inconsequential North Carolina Republican senator for one, last moment.

Burr could show what passes for courage these days and actually do the right thing ... just this once ... and vote with the Democrats on those two gun bills. Don’t hold your breath.

Bradley Krantz

Greensboro

For love of guns

Ten years ago, I was convinced the carnage inflicted on our young children at Sandy Hook Elementary School would move our national leadership to implement meaningful gun laws.

Sadly, I was wrong. Gun manufacturers employing lobbyists and the NRA, over that decade, have flooded our country with hundreds of millions of weapons. No meaningful progress has been made on strengthening background checks or restrictions of military-style weaponry.

Recently a cable news commentator stated simply: “We love our guns more than our children.” Let that sink in for a moment.

Apparently, we love our guns more than commonsense security.

Are our children safe at their schools? Are we safe at grocery stores, retail establishments or our houses of worship? Before answering yes, think hard about the availability of assault-style weapons in our community. Police simply cannot be everywhere danger now lurks.

If personal safety and protection of our children is a priority for you, please stop voting along party lines. Will you vote this November for a gun store owner running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina?

Only vote for those politicians who will vote for effective gun-control measures. Your life and those of your family may depend on this simple litmus test for our country’s leadership going forward.

Bruce A. Hric

Greensboro

Misinterpreted

Despite another horrendous massacre of innocents and overwhelming public support for sensible gun laws, Republicans will again argue that the Second Amendment bars any restrictions on firearms.

However, if we examine the original meaning of this amendment and its historical interpretation, as Republican members of the Supreme Court claim to do, we recognize how hypocritical their argument is.

The Second Amendment consists of two parts. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”

In 1791, “militia” referred to a citizen army protecting the state. The arms allowed were muskets, not assault-style rifles designed for today’s military combat.

As Constitution Annotated (constitution.congress.gov) documents, the first part of the amendment dominated judicial rulings until 14 years ago. In 1993 Congress passed the Brady Bill, and from 1994-2004 it banned assault weapons.

However, in 2008, Republican justices who claim to interpret the Constitution’s original meaning (Roberts, Scalia, Thomas and Alito) rejected more than 200 years of precedent that focused on the first part of the Second Amendment and divorced the second part from its context in both the sentence and history. It’s an original misinterpretation.

Denise Baker

Greensboro