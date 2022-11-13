Sunday's letters, November 13, 2020

Hope persists

On a recent trip to Palestine, we were assisting friends on a farm near Bethlehem harvest their olives. The harvesting season is a dangerous time for Palestinian farmers, as radical settlers often sweep in to destroy trees, steal the olives and beat up the farmers. The presence of internationals helps deter such attacks.

We were joined on our first day by a large number of young Jews from the U.K., Canada and the U.S. They were volunteering as a witness to their opposition to the military occupation of the Palestinian West Bank. Later in the week, a recent Jewish college graduate from the U.S. delivered 200 grape vines to the farm to help replace the 1,000 destroyed in a recent assault. She was interning with a Muslim organization in Palestine that donated the vines to the Christian family we were assisting.

Those were signs of hope that we witnessed, helping counter the election results in Israel we also experienced — a win for a far-right coalition including radical settler elements. We feared that election might be a foretaste of our own election this month, with far-right forces gaining ascendancy. How wonderful that those fears were not fully realized, and, as at our friends’ farm, diverse elements came together to say “no” to xenophobia, the assault on personal freedom and fear of “the other.”

Max and Jane Carter

Greensboro

Samaritans

Tuesday morning, I was driving down Green Valley Road when a car crashed into mine. As my car was careening forward and spinning, I was terrified. After the car finally stopped, I was so grateful to be alive but was very shaken up and confused about what to do.

My driver-side doors were smashed in and I couldn’t get out. A wonderful man rushed to my car and reassured me that he had called 911 and checked to see if I was OK. He was so kind.

Then an off-duty EMT worker introduced himself and stayed by my side until help arrived. I was so impressed that Greensboro has two Good Samaritans.

The firemen, EMT workers and police were also amazing. They were reassuring, helpful and professional. These workers do not receive the appreciation they deserve.

Hats off to Greensboro police, firemen and EMT workers. And thank you to the two people who stayed with me and were true Good Samaritans.

Katie Houston

Greensboro

Is this a joke?

Really, Pennsylvania? Really?

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Willie Horton redux

It is a familiar tactic in North Carolina politics — new names and faces, but Willie Horton all over again. Ted Budd ran more pictures of his rival, the Honorable Cheri Beasley, than of himself and the picture was accompanied by the narrative that for centuries has connected a Black face with crime, unearned advantage and inferiority. And too many North Carolinians bought it again, the race card, the ever-ready tactic to dissuade voters.

Budd, a gun dealer and an election denier, was elected over an eminently more qualified Black woman. Yes, it is over, the people have spoken and in spite of it there is much good news for democracy in this midterm. We must not continue to be played, however. We must try harder to face our racial past and put it to rest. We might ask ourselves, “What are we afraid of?”

Suzanne Plihcik

Greensboro

Graffiti? No.

In response to the letter regarding the “urban graffiti” associated with the marking of underground utilities (Nov. 11):

The writer’s presumption is correct: Those marks serve a very specific public safety purpose to protect workers and the general public from third-party strikes that can result in damage and injury. North Carolina incurs roughly 16,000 known underground damages annually. While it may seem unsightly or inconvenient to have these marks on the ground, they are required by state statute (article A 87-122) to be put down using water-based paints.

Excavation is on the rise with many projects underway to improve infrastructure and introduce fiber to neighborhoods. The public is encouraged to be patient as these marks serve a specific purpose. Cut lines can close streets, cause evacuations and, unfortunately, threaten lives. Please call before you dig, wait the three full days and respect those marks. Then dig with care.

It’s the law and designed to keep you safe. Know what’s below! You can learn more at nc811.org.

Louis Panzer

Greensboro