Sunday's letters, November 27, 2022

I write this in response to a reader’s recent letter about N.C. A&T exceeding its UNC System out-of-state enrollment cap (“Rules are rules,” Nov. 22).

Why should A&T be punished for its success? HBCUs were once penalty boxes, created out of racism and inequity (with the assumption that Blacks were fit for certain careers). It seems silly to limit the success of an institution just because it was created under the archaic norms of the 1890s.

N.C. A&T has become a global institution with a reputation for excellence in programs like engineering that make it known to people far beyond the borders of North Carolina. Also, many of these students are coming from places where there are no or few HBCUs and have chosen A&T over well-funded schools that don’t have such stipulations.

After all, minorities in North Carolina have a long list of HBCUs to choose from. Here in Ohio, the seventh-largest state, we only have two! N.C. A&T has more in-state students than ever; there’s just more of everybody else, too.

Greg Phillips

Columbus, Ohio

Socially unfit

Now that the excitement and angst of the midterm elections is over, allow me to raise the next most pressing question of the day: Regardless of which fitness center one utilizes, be it O2 fitness, Planet Fitness or the local YMCA, why has the smartphone become the centerpiece of a workout?

What is so critical that it requires one to check out Facebook or TikTok between each and every set of exercises? Why has continually checking our social media platforms become so integral to our existence?

I shudder to think of the emotional chaos that would ensue if the internet were to fail. Mental health workers would be overwhelmed by the flood of suddenly disconnected individuals. We might actually need to relearn the social skills of face-to-face communication.

Perhaps it might be a good idea to intermittently self-disconnect from the web. My suggestion would be to start at the gym.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

Giving back

Life is a short and imperfect journey. Every day, we watch fellow citizens working hard and doing their very best on behalf of family, friends and often strangers simply because it is the right thing to do. Life is not about judging others or being judged; it is about moving forward utilizing the gifts, talents and abilities that make us who we are.

The beauty of the holidays is that, even in a world that tries to divide us based on our diversity of opinions (the opposite of science), the season has a way of reminding us about our innate commonalities and natural connections to one another. The passion and focus of our entire Greensboro Science Center (GSC) team is rooted in this same belief: Utilize the beauty, mystery and complexities of life and science to better connect and inspire the citizens of our community, and beyond.

On behalf of our entire Greensboro Science Center team, we are truly thankful for our city, donors, members, volunteers and guests who understand that Greensboro is a more innovative and attractive community with an Association of Zoos and Aquariums- and American Alliance of Museums-accredited science destination as a cultural anchor.

Like the soon-to-be-built Greensboro Biodome project, let a more curious and interconnected future begin!

Glenn Dobrogosz

Greensboro

Local bylines?

Monday’s edition (Nov. 21) of the News & Record contained not a single byline by an N&R reporter. I can get Associated Press reports from other sources, but local news, not so much. Increasingly, I cannot get it from my hometown newspaper, either.

Scott Culclasure

Greensboro