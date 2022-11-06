Sunday's letters, November 6, 2022

Solution-free

One take-home message from our educational system is “time is the constant; quality is the variable.” In other words, spending the requisite time at school is of primary importance; learning … not so much.

The take-home message in politics is “attacks on the opponent is the constant; problem-solving ability is the variable.” In other words, character assassination makes the candidate viable; ability to actually help constituents ... not so much.

With only 5% of the population reading less than one book a year, is it any wonder that there is poor understanding of the economic forces that confuse us, no appreciation that rigid ethical values clash with each other at times, or that people have neither the patience nor the values to work as a team to solve long-term problems?

This election may once again highlight the success of the self-righteous and the angry. The educated? Not so much.

As long as soundbites rule, as long as knee-jerk responses ignore root causes, and as long as “quality is the variable,” Americans will lose democracy’s promise to which so many past generations sacrificed. To wit, “I tweet, therefore I am.”

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Budd in denial

One final reminder that seven members of Congress from North Carolina, including Senate candidate Ted Budd, voted to nullify the 2020 election. Here’s what they decided:

They ignored the election result on Nov. 3, 2020, and the states’ certification after manual audits on Dec. 8, 2020.

They ignored 64 courts that upheld the outcome.

They ignored the official election certification on Dec. 11, 2020, and the Electoral College vote on that Dec. 14.

They even ignored an insurrection incited by the former president and attempts to kill colleagues.

They never disputed their own election, or any other election on their ballot.

They never disputed any ballots in the states where Trump won.

They never disputed ballots in the states Trump lost, in those counties where he won.

They didn’t even dispute the election of other GOP candidates in the counties Trump lost, where the GOP gained seats in 2020.

Their claim is that Biden, the guy who they also claim is too old and too decrepit to govern, spawned an international conspiracy including voting machine manufacturers, hundreds of state politicians nationwide, mostly Republicans, and thousands of poll workers to change one line on millions of ballots.

Yeah, it turns out you can fool some of the people all of the time.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Why print it?

Four American presidents and one vice president have been awarded Nobel Peace Prizes: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore and Barack Obama. This prize is generally acknowledged to be the highest honor the rest of the world can bestow on an American politician.

This morning I read in a letter to your paper the following: “A text from idiotic, naive former President Jimmy ‘Neville Chamberlain’ Carter, warns: 1) We risk “LOSING OUR PRECIOUS DEMOCRACY and 2) a Republican Congress would mean ‘an anti-democratic takeover of our country.’”

This foolish, ignorant, and abusive attack on Jimmy Carter disgraces your newspaper and ought not to have been printed. The reference to Neville Chamberlain is especially ludicrous in its pedantic presumptuousness.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

He knows schools

In the at-large race for the Guilford County Board of Education, one candidate has four children enrolled in public schools and a wife who has served two terms as a PTA president. He recognizes the demands society has placed on teachers and children. He rejects the false narrative that schools are corrupt and corrupting. His leadership in the faith community as someone working for justice and equity is recognized widely, allowing him insight into the challenges that face public education.

Like any parent, he wants schools to be engaging, accepting and safe places, and he wants to see children educated with all the resources we can make available to them. He appreciates that strong schools rely on the trust and partnership of staff, children and their parents. And he knows the schools, from the superintendent to the teachers of his children.

My vote is for this candidate: Alan Sherouse.

Scott Culclasure

Greensboro

They built this

I am writing to urge school teachers and parents throughout the city to take themselves and their children to see “We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Designers in North Carolina,” a remarkable traveling exhibit at University Galleries in the Dudley Building at N.C. A&T State University.

In difficult times such as ours, young people especially benefit from inspiring stories of individuals who conquered obstacles through their own imagination and perseverance.

Covering three centuries, “We Built This” offers photographs of the builders and their buildings. Also featured are moving stories of the lives of 24 Black men who designed and/or built many landmark structures throughout North Carolina, including the Duke University Chapel and West Campus.

The first panel in the exhibit introduces a man who was born into slavery, became a skilled craftsman and builder, and was able to buy his family out of slavery. Over many decades, these men seized whatever opportunities they found, and used their considerable building skills to start companies and head families, with many becoming civic or church leaders. Some eventually went into politics. All of this under various degrees of repression and segregation.

Preservation North Carolina Inc. and N.C. A&T, with additional funding from Jane and Richard Levy, deserve much gratitude for providing Greensboro with this enlightening experience. “We Built This” ends Dec. 9 and does not require tickets. Don’t miss it!

Barbara Baillet Moran

Greensboro

Pro-life? No way.

It’s a fact: The Republican claim to be pro-life is a lie!

What is pro-life about Republicans voting at least 70 times to repeal Obamacare? The Affordable Care Act has provided affordable health insurance to millions of working Americans and saved lives.

What is pro-life about Republicans voting against renewable energy and allowing oil and coal companies to pollute our air?

What is pro-life about the Republican plan to cut or end Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits if they win Congress in the upcoming election?

What is pro-life about the Republican refusal to raise the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25, requiring Americans to work two or three jobs to keep food on the table for their growing children?

We all know what Republicans have become in the past 10 years or so; think before you vote!

Joan Sova

Jamestown

Don’t let them

Why do we have elections at all if the losers refuse to accept the legitimate results?

The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have clearly shown that a former U.S. president has infected our political debate with his insistence that the election was stolen from him, though he knew that to be false. It is obvious that it is he himself who attempted to steal the presidency and overthrow the 2020 election by means of a violent invasion of the Capitol building.

I plead with all fellow citizens to recognize this fact and vote to prevent his self-serving propaganda campaign from succeeding.

Stan Gilliam

Oak Ridge