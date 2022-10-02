Sunday's letters, Oct. 2, 2022

Healthy growth

The recent article, “Growing Pains” ("City is expanding, rezoning, and upsetting people," Sept. 28) hits a tender spot for residents throughout Guilford County. Yes, the area is rapidly expanding. Local efforts to recruit new, impactful businesses have worked, and consequently many new people are arriving who need housing and services. But at the heart of all this good news is how do we do it well?

Are current zoning practices, annexations and land developments in step with new findings regarding the critical role of natural environments and green spaces on citizens’ health and well-being? One of many recent scientific studies by the World Health Organization found that "Green spaces are associated with more physical activity, physical or mental restoration and reduced stress, higher social capital and ecosystem services, such as better air quality, less traffic noise, less heat-island effects and more biodiversity. Green spaces have also been associated with better mental health, and benefits to the immune system and to metabolism, improved pregnancy outcomes, a reduction in cardiovascular disease, and reduced premature mortality.”

As more high-density developments are proposed for tracts of land traditionally serving as natural environments or green areas, money cannot solely control this process. Why? Because we are really deciding our public health and well-being.

Patricia Gray

Jamestown

Vote them out

Two years ago, for the first time in American history, a president and his party refused to accept the results of a free and fair election. Seven North Carolina Republican representatives voted in support of the attempt to nullify the 2020 presidential election, despite fleeing an attempted insurrection, provoked by the former president at our Capitol on that day.

Those seven were Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy, David Rouzer and Ted Budd. Budd is currently running for the U.S. Senate.

Two years later not one has offered one piece of credible evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the results. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 defines Seditious Conspiracy in part as, “two or more persons … who conspire to prevent, hinder … or delay the execution of any law of the United States.”

Patriotic Americans must stand up to politicians who put their party before country, starting with this Seditious Seven. These politicians took an oath to our country, not to a man. They failed that oath. Madison Cawthorn has already been defeated in a primary. Voters need to to do the same with the other six on Election Day.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Miserable failure

I expected my recent letter ("Hypocrisy exposed in liberal enclave," Sept. 22), regarding the hypocrisy of migrants being quickly removed from Martha's Vineyard would ruffle some sensitive feathers, and it did.

The point was to illustrate that the Biden administration's self-imposed immigration crisis has been widely ignored by the left until it affects them personally. While millions have crossed illegally with a collective yawn from the government and media, Gov. Ron DeSantis made a move to bring the crisis into the forefront, and it worked.

A recent writer refuted that more than 2.3 million immigrants have been taken into custody this year alone, a record for any president. Does he consider this a positive accomplishment? He failed to mention that most are then set free into the country.

A primary function of our federal government is to protect our borders, and the Biden administration has failed this responsibility miserably. As a result the cartels have become fabulously wealthy by human trafficking and tens of thousands of Americans are dying yearly from fentanyl smuggled across the border. This is not a compassionate policy.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Winning and losing

Any person who runs for political office and does not want to accept the results of the election should not be running. Only a child or someone who feels very entitled wants to win all the time.

The people of the United States deserve to be governed by adults, not children. We, the citizens of the United States, will be the true losers if adult children are elected.

Jo Marsom

Greensboro

Not amused

You have totally ruined my day with your change to the entertainment section, which was the only part of your paper that I looked forward to each morning. I guess you have overlooked the importance of some amusement in today's world, especially when the rest of the paper is mostly devoted to one side of the political spectrum.

I don't think I will be renewing my subscription.

Albert LaMachio

Greensboro