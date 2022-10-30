Sunday's letters, Oct. 30, 2022

Flimsy excuses

It appears some leftist letter writers are getting worried. I see the hackneyed argument in letters such as “About those ads ...,” that Republicans are going to take away Social Security. After decades of Social Security fearmongering by the left, it’s still here.

What is new is how they excuse the ballooning inflation we have all suffered over the last two years by telling us inflation is worse in other countries. How many Americans think to themselves after getting fleeced at the grocery store, “Well, inflation is higher in Italy, so I shouldn’t be concerned about my grocery bill?”

Joe Biden and the Democrats ended American energy independence and have dumped trillions of borrowed dollars into the economy, a perfect recipe for inflation. The only things that have gone down during the Biden administration are people’s retirement accounts. This borrowing and spending insanity must be curtailed.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Internal threats

School safety is a common topic today, although many who speak about it do not define the term. I was recently part of a teacher feedback forum where the topics were selected by the attendees.

School safety was the No. 1 topic of the group. The participants were asked to define what school safety meant to them. The participants’ answer was “the physical safety of the teachers and students in the face of harm by another student.” They said they were not nearly as concerned about an outsider coming into the school to do harm.

I can easily see what these teachers were talking about based on recent news reports. One fight resulted in an EMS call. There was a shooting in the parking lot of a high school after a football game. There have been fights that required pepper spray to disperse participants in school buildings and sporting events. We have even seen a recorded incident of a school administrator’s nose being broken by a student in a classroom followed by that student fighting the school resource officer.

What part is the violence in the schools playing in the departure of teachers from the classroom or bus drivers from the buses? What is the impact of violence on students’ learning? What can be done to remedy this situation?

Obviously, what is being done at this point is not working.

Lynn Andrew

High Point

Wondering ...

How can a Boy think that he’s Proud when he has to hide behind a gun and a mask?

Dan Flak

Greensboro

Easy pickings

This election, and probably the 2024 election, are relatively simple. If you want a functioning democracy, vote for one side. If you want a dictatorial state, you would probably vote for the other side.

And, oh by the way, dear editor, your new comics and puzzle format still stinks.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

Don’t be fooled

Let’s be clear what we are voting for and what this election is all about.

“States’ rights” goes back to slavery times and it is just code for keeping certain people in their place and denying them the right to vote or have autonomy over their bodies.

If you are voting Republican, you are voting for gerrymandering, voter suppression and to have an elite minority in control of the country. You are voting against democracy.

If you are voting Republican, you are voting for forced childbirth and all its complications, and to cut funds for the WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children).

If you are voting Republican, you are voting against Social Security and Medicare and for corporate welfare and tax cuts for the rich.

Nobody thought that women would lose autonomy over their bodies and health care in 2022, but the unthinkable has become real. The Republican Party has devolved into a cruel hoax using a loud voice to rage against fake voter fraud and corruption while quietly setting up a few wealthy elites to rule us all.

Make no mistake, Republican policies will not benefit you if you are poor, working or middle-class. Don’t fall for it.

Marcia Foutch

Greensboro

Partisan? Why?

I just received the 2022 Judicial Voter Guide in the mail. It would appear that there are a number of highly qualified individuals for positions on the Supreme and appeals courts. I read that all of the nominees espouse unwavering support for the rule of law without influence of political or partisan issues.

My only area of confusion arises from the fact that these nominees are listed on the ballot as either the Democrats or Republicans. If their decisions are non-partisan and apolitical, why are the two major political parties involved?

For that matter, why is an uninformed public voting for such critical positions?

Joel Heller

Greensboro