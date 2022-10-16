Sunday's letters, October 16, 2022

No RESPECT

For one night only, a North Carolinian and member of the class of 2021 at N.C. A&T University, Trejah Bostic, played Aretha Franklin in “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” at the Tanger Center. The show was incredible!

What was more incredible was the number of empty seats. Where was the marketing of this show? Why was this not a packed house?

There should have been a full feature on Trejah Bostic in the News & Record and other publications, special emails sent by the Tanger Center, in A&T publications, on commercials, etc. My mind is blown that a hometown star didn’t receive the RESPECT she deserved. She is a talented singer/actress with a huge stage presence and a bright future.

So many people missed an opportunity to see her and the show. Greensboro missed an opportunity to promote and support one of our own.

Amy Kemp

Greensboro

Who’s accountable?

A House District 62 mailer blames an increase in crime on Brandon Gray, the challenging candidate. There are many problems with this claim. Who has more influence on the current situation? The incumbent, who has been in office since 2011 or Brandon Gray, who has yet to take office? Consider what the incumbent has done to make our communities safer. Whatever he has supported hasn’t been successful if our crime rates are increasing. If our legislator hasn’t been able to fix the problems in six terms, it makes no sense to elect him to a seventh term.

For legitimate reasons, many are concerned about the increase in crime. Violent crime is an important issue but it isn’t the only threat we face. The incumbent has repeatedly voted against Medicaid expansion, which would improve the health of many hard-working North Carolinians who face cancer, heart disease and other illnesses. For those who aren’t offered insurance through their employers, Medicaid expansion will save lives.

I am interested in new ideas to solve the problems in our community, not more of the same from our current elected official. For these reasons, I will be voting for Brandon Gray for N.C. House District 62.

Julie Ann Cooper Greensboro

Sore loser

I see BJ Barnes is still bitter (“Rogers has failed,” letter, Oct. 11) over his loss to Danny Rogers. He was a pretty sorry excuse for a sheriff himself and we are well rid of him. I don’t know much about Phil Byrd, but I would look very carefully at anyone endorsed by BJ Barnes.

In my opinion, Danny Rogers is too conservative to suit our needs in a sheriff, but he still is the better choice. And he gets a bad rap from Barnes. Crime has increased because poverty has increased; there is a clear correlation between the two. I see deputies’ cars around Greensboro quite frequently, so I’m not sure where Barnes is looking if he’s not.

Is morale low in the sheriff’s office? Could that be because it’s an open secret that Rogers wants to purge the department of bigots and bullies? Barnes stood behind even those officers who were shown on video to brutally attack people in custody, including women, such as Tawana Sampson. This is not the kind of culture we want our peace-keeping officers to be part of.

My vote goes to Danny Rogers.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Vote for education

Guilford County Schools desperately needs a board that is committed to saving our failing system, educating our children and providing transparency. To obtain a syllabus for a course in our public schools, an FOIA request must be filed, then waited for. Transparency?

These candidates are dedicated to returning GCS to success by involving parents, being good stewards of resources and making education a priority.

District 2, Crissy Pratt: A teacher and curriculum expert, she believes in empowering parents, age-appropriate materials for students and not teaching concepts that lead to greater division.

District 4, Linda Welborn: An incumbent for fiscal accountability, her questions at meetings about expenditures are often met with disgust and dismissal by administration and other board members and she believes in education without political agendas.

District 6, Tim Andrew, MBA: A retired Marine officer who works as a logistics project management specialist, he is adept at working with diverse opinions and making sound decisions, and is formally trained in problem-solving and conflict management.

At-large, Demetria Carter: A retired attorney who has practiced administrative federal contract law, she believes parents are their children’s most important teachers and that you can’t fight racism with racism.

Vote for skill, integrity and common sense.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro