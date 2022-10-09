Sunday's letters, October 9, 2022

Help the homeless

Your front-page photo of a homeless person has haunted me since I first saw it earlier today (Oct. 5). Like many I choose not to pay attention to those asking for money at intersections, averting my eyes but uncomfortable with my reaction.

These are people in distress. How can we help them here in Greensboro? Now?

This is an urgent problem that will only get worse. Helping those unfortunate human beings requires considering how to repurpose our abundant community resources.

Scattered groups are well intentioned but lack cohesion. One segment of our community does have a cohesive mission and, if they choose to, can mobilize quickly, and that’s our religious community.

According to Faith Street, there are 416 churches in Greensboro whose ministries “offer community service, children's ministry, adult education, youth group and social justice programs." If these churches choose to they can provide shelter in their often-unused buildings. They also can engage their congregations filled with potential volunteers who have relationships and resources to reach further into the community for donations of food, shelter, clothing, medical care and counseling.

Those who worship together in search of their larger purpose might remember, there but for the grace of God go I.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

An obvious solution

Some time ago, I sent a letter concerning the proposed 4-mile greenway around downtown. After walking the route I found it problematic to find a private spot to relieve myself. Since I'm an old man, this is a recurrent problem for me, and not having a water bottle handy only compounded it. I will not trouble readers with my ultimate solution.

At that time the organizers told me that bathrooms in an urban setting would pose a "maintenance problem." However, the greenway has at least four community gathering centers. Other community gathering centers have bathrooms and water fountains.

It seems as if criminalizing folks' behavior and making their lives dangerous and difficult avoids the real problem. Bathrooms and overnight shelters seem in order.

As for the obstructions on sidewalks, will police be authorized to remove those pesky bikes and scooters that occasionally litter our sidewalks and trails?

Jim Ingram

Greensboro

Man up for women

Men, especially young men, need to speak out and vote for a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion.

Quick story: When I was in graduate school in New York City, a 19-year-old buddy and his girlfriend came for a visit — and a secret abortion. Abortions were illegal in their home state in 1967, as well as in New York, but a stealthy network of doctors and health professionals in New York made it an underground mecca for a safe procedure. Still, they were both terrified about the possible medical consequences and the risk of getting caught.

My buddy was in the Army, on his way to Vietnam before being drafted. He told me he wasn’t ready to be drafted into the responsibilities of fatherhood. So he took action and helped his girlfriend commit a crime.

Today, a man should be as worried as a woman about an unwanted pregnancy. It’s time to Man Up for Women. Tell your buddies to vote for candidates who will protect a woman’s access to a legal abortion.

Bob Hall

Durham

'Fight like hell'

Ted Budd kissed the ring at Mar-A-Lago to get an endorsement. Mission accomplished!

In a TV ad, Donald Trump (I'm sure you've seen it) touted Budd as the man who will “Fight like hell, fight like nobody!” Hmmm? Is that a good thing?

So, Budd went to Congress six years ago, and became an avowed member of the “No” Caucus (Freedom Caucus). This caucus ruined Paul Ryan's speakership while the Republicans held the majority. Ryan wanted balanced bipartisan progress on fiscal policy. The Freedom boys said “No!”

Budd and his caucus have now wasted the last four years continuing their streak of “No!” “No!” “No!” on critical issues facing our country: infrastructure investment, entitlement reform, comprehensive immigration reform, energy policy, climate change mitigation, gun safety, etc. Will Budd be any different if he gets to the Senate?

Let's give “Yes” a try.

We need a senator who will “Legislate like hell, legislate like nobody!” Vote for Cheri Beasley.

Edward Henderson

Trinity