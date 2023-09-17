Berger overreaches

The story “Promised Land” (Sept. 14) paints an incomplete picture of the legislature’s (really, state Senate leader Phil Berger and a political contributor’s) desire to involve itself in local community development. There is no mention of the infrastructure impact the proposed new development in Summerfield would have beyond water and sewer, which is questionable. What of schools, highways, police security and more, which are beyond a developer’s responsibility?

Replace the name Summerfield with Greensboro (or Raleigh, Asheville, Wilmington or any other community of your choice) in the article and what would the reactions be? Don’t laugh. It can happen. What’s to stop it once the precedent is established? What’s to stop a developer from requesting de-annexation of southern portions of Greensboro?

Yes, what is needed is affordable housing that provides the avenue for middle- and lower-income families the chance to achieve the American dream of owning their own homes. Once “imprisoned” in the constant escalation of rents these individuals can never accumulate enough capital equity to escape.

Even so, is this not legislative overreach?

President Herbert Hoover in 1929 said, “The problem with capitalism is capitalists and their greed.” And I would add hubris and ego.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Another delay?

What is wrong with the N.C. General Assembly? Republicans are now fighting among themselves instead of with Democrats.

A budget should have been passed by July 1 and it is now September. The current hold-up seems to be casinos. Many communities have made it clear to all that they do not want them (and the crime that can come with casinos) in their neighborhoods. I’m even more incredulous that, by failing to pass a budget, Republicans have put “gambling expansion” ahead of Medicaid expansion. People who cannot afford health insurance are literally becoming very ill, or dying, waiting for much-needed help.

Gov. Cooper has estimated that the state is losing $500 million a month for every month expansion is not implemented. He signed the bill on May 27, so we are nearing a loss of $2 billion in federal funding. Tax cuts, raises, etc., are not being addressed, either.

This is only one example of more wheeling and dealing by elected politicians hungry for power at any cost. Remember, the Republican-majority General Assembly passed Medicaid expansion that would begin only when the budget was passed.

Also remember: Democrats have had no part in holding up the budget. If you voted for the Republicans causing this mess last time, ask yourself if you really want to do it again.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Making peace

Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations in 1981. Yet today the world faces high levels of violence and more active armed conflict than at any point since World War II. Peacebuilding is a critical tool for responding to and recovering from these conflicts. The U.S. has a number of programs within the Department of State designed to help prevent outbreaks of violence by treating the economic, social and political instabilities that provoke violence. However, these programs have received inadequate funding and risk having their funds cut altogether.

The Friends Committee on National Legislation has worked for decades to promote peace. We are convinced that programs focused on conflict prevention can reduce violent conflict and human suffering. In 2023, groups of Friends, aka Quakers, across the U.S. have encouraged members of Congress to increase funding for three State Department accounts that focus on complex crises, reconciliation and atrocities prevention. A small group of local Friends has met with staffs of Sen. Tillis, Sen. Budd and Rep. Manning. We have asked for specific dollar amounts for these programs.

Investing in peacebuilding can save money spent on defense and recovery and can relieve human suffering. The Institute of Economics and Peace suggests that for every dollar spent on prevention, $16 is saved on the cost to us of conflict.

We urge Congress to celebrate the International Day of Peace by passing a budget that helps prevent war.

Dorothy Stafford Mason

Greensboro

‘In Allah We Trust’?

The column by Charles Davenport Jr. (Sept. 3) and subsequently, a letter writer, strongly support the addition of “In God We Trust” to public buildings. Both argue that such inscriptions, despite the use of tax dollars to do so, do not violate the First Amendment that prohibits establishing a religion.

Yet, if both Mr. Davenport and the letter writer were completely honest with themselves, they would have to admit that the “God” in the “In God We Trust” is the Christian version of God. Thus, as such, this clearly violates the First Amendment prohibiting establishing a national religion.

Other religions far outnumber Christians worldwide, and more than one-third of Americans are non-Christian. Our Founding Fathers had the wisdom and foresight to prohibit governmental endorsement of any one religion.

I suggest there is a simple test for Mr. Davenport and the letter writer (and all others who are of a similar ilk): Would they advocate using tax dollars to inscribe “In gods We Trust” (Buddhism, Confucianism, Shintoism, and many American tribes are polytheistic) or “In Allah We Trust” (Islam) on public buildings or on currency?

I think not.

Stan Faeth

Browns Summit