Starving schools

Having been out of town for a while during the budgeting process in Raleigh, I was extremely disappointed to see that two educational programs are being devastated by current budget proposals.

First, our public schools are being starved by taking money that could be funding our public education for everyone and spending it to finance private and church-based education for the few. Instead of complying with a plan ordered over the years by the courts to provide an equal opportunity for all of our children, the legislature is choosing to cut spending and instead benefit schools that have limited oversight and limited attendance.

Second, reducing funding for the N.C. School of Government is a huge disservice to our state. As a judge I spent hundreds of hours during my career being taught by experts in their fields about changes in the law coming from the legislature and from higher courts. When an issue arose that was new or complicated for me, I could get unbiased, intelligent analyses and arguments.

The School of Government professors have taught thousands of district attorneys, public defenders, and judges over the years. Their service is invaluable to the rule of fair, impartial law in North Carolina.

Please urge your legislators not to support these funding reductions to these vital educational systems.

Judge Joseph E. Turner (retired)

Greensboro

The writer is a former chief District Court judge and Superior Court judge.

Poor content

It disturbs me me to see all too frequently what is apparently a lack of supervision or a lack of care by newspaper corporate officers or staff members about the content of the newspaper or, worse, a lack of knowledge about how to care for the content of the newspaper.

Granted, the two problems I bring to light are minor in a world that sees a major war in Europe and all types of civic unrest in our country and other countries, but writing and speaking correctly remain important skills for a civilized nation.

The problem is not only your local writing — to the extent that you still have local writing and reporting — but also your “imports” usually come from left-wing organizations such as the Los Angeles Times and, of course, The Washington Post.

Charles Jones

Greensboro

This ad's a drag

Have you seen the travel site advertisement with Melissa McCarthy? My goodness, she’s in full lumberjack drag complete with a bushy mustache.

If that’s not a case of public cross dressing, I don’t know what is.

It’s not quite as heinous as “drag queenism” but it’s close, very close. Children need protection here.

Our Republican legislative super majority needs to get on the ball and pass a law. Maybe we could extradite her to North Carolina and put her in stocks out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. I’m not sure which bathroom she could use but you boys have experience here so I trust you’ll work it out.

Get with it, Republicans. We have teachers to torture and librarians to lock up. Books need banning and Black votes need to be watered down. We can’t let Florida and Texas grab all the glory.

Let’s make Carolina great again. With the help of our Supreme Court we’re back to the 1950s. I say be bold and move right on back to the teens. Do these quarrelsome yacking women really need the right to vote? Let’s have a serious discussion about that.

I hope you boys in Raleigh don’t take this constructive criticism the wrong way. Make us proud, y’all.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

Don't be cruel

Why is it that every daily news cycle demonstrates both our repulsion and fascination with the politics of cruelty? Indeed, cruelty has become the reliable means by which to achieve a social media following, a hit streaming service, a popular video game and, increasingly, political influence and support.

Is the ever-increasing political and cultural divide in our country about ideologies ... Democrats versus Republicans, conservatives versus progressives, nativism versus pluralism; or is it just simply the emotional conflict between compassion and cruelty?

Perhaps the inconvenient answer lies within the very definition of cruelty: “the pleasure in inflicting suffering or inaction towards another’s suffering when a clear remedy is readily available."

Cruelty may very well be the ultimate guilty pleasure … and that guilty pleasure appears to explain why a large portion of the electorate will vote against its own interests, when that vote assures the harm to and suffering of others.

One need not look any further than the current debates over raising the debt ceiling, reproductive rights, gun control, immigration, voter-suppression legislation, book censorship, LGBTQ protections, affordable health care, climate change, social media regulation, affirmative action … to recognize the growing political appeal and expedience of cruelty.

Whatever happened to the right’s promise of “compassionate conservatism?" Or was that just a cruel joke?

Howard Becker

Greensboro