Sunday's letters: 'Seat the man and quit playing politics.'

Seat the man!

Regarding Allen Johnson’s Jan. 15 column about school board two votes denying Guilford Republcian Party nominee Michael Logan’s appointment to an open seat:

My friend Allen has it right, or at least I think he does. He really does not give an opinion but implies it by presenting facts and suggestions to the school board concerning the seating of a new member. The fact that there have been two failures to seat the recommendation of a school board member presented by the Republican Party, as is its right and responsibility, is indisputable. What is in dispute is if, by a vote, the Democrat-controlled school board can stop the Republican Party’s choice.

The board’s reasoning for not seating the candidate is based on opinion and nebulous accusations. This is not sound reasoning for refusal to seat the candidate, as pointed out by Allen. The question was asked by a board member that if these questionable actions are so egregious why is he still working as a teacher? If Michael Logan is good enough to serve the many years he has in the classroom, the fact is he may be too good to serve with this board — which has made some questionable decisions in the past.

Seat the man and quit playing politics. The Republican Party can and probably will sue. Why put the taxpayer to the expense?

BJ Barnes

Summerfield

Debt-limit trickery

Yes, the national debt is a frightening $34 trillion. No, the debt limit being discussed has nothing to do with the increasing or decreasing the national debt.

It’s about Congress honoring existing commitments it already approved. Raising the spending threshold simply allows the U.S. to pay Social Security, salaries for federal civilian employees, military and veterans’ benefits and utility bills, as examples. To personalize this, you may have a credit card, car loan or rent or mortgage obligation, which means you’re the borrower. In its debt repayment, Congress is also the borrower.

If it does not pay its existing commitments, that’s like you or me deciding not to make our housing, car or credit card payments.

This isn’t an option; it’s an obligation. You may lose your car, be shut off from further credit card use or lose your housing, all devastating.

Congress not paying its debt for the first time in history would have disastrous consequences for all Americans and for the global economy. It should raise the spending limit and pay the country’s existing bills.

Please contact your elected representatives, ask your family and friends to do the same and stress that you know the truth. We must honor our commitments.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Telehealth clinics

Kudos to so many people in our community for the innovative telehealth clinics that today provide medical care to students in several of our local elementary schools (“Health clinics help to keep kids in class,” Jan. 15).

It was a pleasure to read how Dr. John Jenkins and his Cone Health colleagues are collaborating with Superintendent Whitney Oakley and her team, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the Board of Education and other community and philanthropic partners such as the Guilford Education Alliance (full disclosure: I serve on its board of directors), to solve a tricky problem: How do you cost-effectively connect doctors with students who fall ill at school to minimize learning loss? And how do you scale the solution?

Using video conferencing and providing services covered by Medicaid also benefits parents who might otherwise be called away from work. I’d bet employers are happy, too.

Opposition to this program puzzles me. I don’t understand the logic that treatment for sick children “should be done outside of the schools.” Heck, we’ve long relied on school nurses, now in short supply, to provide aid. It’d be really weird to have that kind of thinking on the Board of Education.

Eric Townsend

Greensboro

A leaf solution

The residents of Greensboro very much appreciate the city crews that pick up the leaves. If the leaves were always dry, the vacuuming would be an easy task. However, when they become wet or trampled down, it’s physically much harder and the crews go out of their way to rake and clean beyond expectations.

Our current city waste service picks up recyclables every other week. In the late fall, why not use the off week and allow residents to pack the recyclable containers full of leaves? No extra containers to buy, no dozens of bags in the street resulting in costs to the citizens and no excessive heavy lifting by the workers.

Just maybe we can fine tune this and make it a win-win.

Jerry Baumgartner

Greensboro