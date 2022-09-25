Sunday's letters, September 25, 2022

Spite’s not policy

Once again immigration makes headlines as Ron “Heart-of-Gold” Desantis transports immigrants willy-nilly to Martha’s Vineyard. Granted, America’s demographics and society have changed drastically since the Founding Fathers framed our immigration policy and Jefferson made the Louisiana Purchase. And the concerns of DeSantis, Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey are in large measure justified.

Nevertheless, there must be a compromise consistent with our values and history. Instead, DeSantis panders to the hostility and resentment of the American populace with a gesture that smacks of spite and stupidity. He is not so much dedicated to doing what is good for America as to doing what is bad for Biden, let alone hapless immigrants.

The problems of immigration are so complex as to seem intractable, but until men of good will agree to approach them in a spirit of humanity, compassion and constructive compromise, they will never be resolved. And the toxic recrimination that characterizes contemporary American politics will only further divide our profoundly polarized society, and mark us as hypocrites in the eyes of the world, invalidating any claim we may presume to have moral leadership.

Frank O’Neill

Greensboro

GOP phantoms

Republicans led by Donald Trump continue to entertain with daily measures of comical and ironic theatre. Trump’s audience, buying into his delusional enemies (aka the FBI and courts), imagines a world composed of space lasers, Jewish schemers and computer chip implants. Consumed by angry paranoia, they accuse Democratic goblins of every mundane happening.

One wonders if there is any problem at all, economic, military, judicial or climate-related, these rabid Trump supporters cannot tie to Democrats. At once, they claim Biden is “feeble-minded” and yet he is mastermind of America’s demise. Even Ivy Leaguers like Josh Hawley, J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz join Trump to cast aspersions on the Democratic “liberal elite,” ironically ignoring their own elite pedigrees.

The confirmation bias that characterizes the Republican points of view is a superstitious narrative featuring a never-ending cast of demons and devils. Arguing there is an invisible hand determining everything in your life, Republicans attribute every untoward event to Democrats masquerading as average citizens.

The new Republican modus operandi is America’s version of The Satanic Verses. Trump supporters have created a modern “Scarlet Letter” theme, a perpetual Halloween play, with everyone guessing who will be the next witch or warlock.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

ACC and PTI

I too regretted learning the ACC decided to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte. Greensboro’s a treasure with wonderful parks, housing that protects natural landscapes and many colleges and universities. You can get anywhere in 15 minutes. The list could go on.

It truly is a great place to live. But a major requirement, a real necessity for expanding national and regional businesses, is missing. Piedmont Triad International Airport is in a great location and has a well-designed terminal with ample parking, but it offers very, very limited flight choices.

Greensboro residents and businesspeople use the Charlotte and Raleigh airports for air travel. Given the choice between a reasonable half-hour commute for people living near either city to get to their local airport or an hour to two hours from Greensboro, I understand the ACC’s concern. The city must make this objection go away if it wants to attract real high-growth businesses with high-paying jobs.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

A cruel stunt

I take issue with the writer of the Sept. 22 letter, “Hypocrisy exposed in liberal enclave.” He gives away the game when he suggests Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was warranted in his sending of asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard simply because Barack Obama, a Democrat, has a residence there.

DeSantis promised jobs, food and housing would be waiting for immigrants. The Venezuelans were eventually moved to a location where their basic human needs could be met. Is it somehow funny to send humans to places and abandon them as long as they are people of color or you are “owning the libs”?

The asylum seekers have filed a civil suit against DeSantis, who wasted $12 million in taxpayer money for this sick political ploy. I believe DeSantis will lose the suit and, ironically, these new Americans will now have prosperous lives.

DeSantis and the GOP’s “cruelty is the point” policy should have consequences. Justice is for him to be guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking, in addition to the civil damages. And, hopefully, this will end his hateful political career.

If you find satisfaction in these racist, draconian stunts, please take note: 850 Americans are in prison for buying lies about a stolen election that wasn’t.

Bob Lowe

Greensboro